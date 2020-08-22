Meagan Good and DJ D-Nice Preview DC FanDome’s Blerd-Focused Events

Blerds simply need to have enjoyable and DC FanDome has two occasions primed for precisely that – with a panel celebrating the ladies of colour within the DC universe, in addition to a digital after-party hosted by “Membership Quarantine” mastermind DJ D-Nice.

“I’ve at all times been a Blerd — I used to be into comedian books rising up and I cherished video video games,” D-Nice tells Selection upfront of Saturday’s occasions.

However despite the fact that his favourite superhero is Batman, don’t count on him to DJ in a full Batsuit; he’s opting to put on a DC t-shirt as an alternative. “It’s too sizzling, so no cosplay for me, however after all I’m going to signify,” he laughs. “I’ve acquired to be a part of the spirit of what we’re celebrating.”

The digital presentation of the AT&T Dream in Black “Blerd and Boujee” Corridor of Heroes after social gathering is simply one of many pivots conference organizers have made in creating the fan occasion celebrating DC’s properties throughout movie and tv.

Eventually 12 months’s San Diego Comedian-Con, WBTV hosted the primary annual “Blerd and Boujee” social gathering with the “Membership Quarantine” DJ because the headlining performer. The bash was the first-ever social gathering hosted by a serious studio/community celebrating blerd tradition and was the brainchild of WBTV’s Leshelle Sargent and Wendy Berry.

Thrown on a yacht docked within the San Diego harbor, the packed bash featured a mixture of DC and Marvel expertise — with “Luke Cage” (Mike Colter) dancing with Mr. “Black Lightning” (Cress Williams), whereas Estelle hopped on stage to carry out an impromptu set. And although this 12 months’s social gathering is digital, D-Nice hopes to recreate these spontaneous vibes as a lot as potential.

“It’s tough to attempt to replicate a sense like that as a result of the sensation final 12 months was extraordinarily particular,” he explains. “I’m going to ask a few of my mates to leap on [Instagram live] with me. It’s going to be a special method. Final 12 months we have been restricted to only a yacht. However this 12 months, the capability is limitless and extra individuals ought to have the ability to expertise that we had and have the ability to dance with their households. I’m excited that individuals can share their love of comics with their households.”

“One of many issues I’m most enthusiastic about is integrating a number of the authentic theme songs — the ‘Surprise Girl’ beat alone is tremendous hearth,” he provides. “I simply need to add just a little spice to it, make it enjoyable and funky. That’s certainly one of my favourite themes, simply that bottom line alone, form of jogs my memory of LL Cool J’s ‘I’m Dangerous.’ Now, I’d combine these two collectively.”

And earlier than the famend DJ will get into social gathering mode, D-Nice will co-moderate the “Bawse Females of Colour within the DC Universe” panel, which boasts DC superheroes like “Shazam!” actor Meagan Good.

Teasing what’s to return on the panel, Good says, “It was cool to love see similar to all these ladies of colour, from totally different walks of life come collectively and to be celebrated and to have a dialog about simply what that journey has been to see extra ladies of colour, on the whole, represented throughout all platforms [within the] DC Universe. I really like the truth that we’re celebrating that and we’re speaking about it and that little ladies can see themselves in each single form, measurement and shade.”

Good is aware of the facility that imagery has personally, saying that touchdown the position of Darla in “Shazam” marked a full-circle second.

“I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood and I handled a number of racism,” Good remembers. “And so, for me, watching tv, cartoons and all that stuff [was] the one technique to actually see myself, exterior of my very own family, represented. And rising up the one Black superheroes we had have been Catwoman and Storm.”

“I noticed myself in them and I needed to be like them,” she continues. ”It confirmed me that there’s anyone who’s like me and that I can obtain that as nicely. So, rising up, that was at all times a purpose of mine as an actress; I used to be like, ‘I need to be a superhero.’ … Then to get [the role of] Darla, it’s been a dream fulfilled.”

Good says that earlier than being requested to hitch the panel, she didn’t notice simply what number of ladies of colour are actually current within the DC Universe. And when she met DC’s new Batwoman, Javicia Leslie, Good says, “I nearly felt like I used to be going to burst out crying, I used to be so excited for her.”

“To see this lovely brown-skinned lady [and] simply listening to her communicate – she’s so fierce and assured and she’s considerate and she’s intentional concerning the character that she’s enjoying and the chance that she has as a girl and a girl of colour,” Good says, praising Leslie, who makes her first public look because the character in the course of the fan conference after taking on the mantle from Ruby Rose.

Becoming a member of Good and Leslie on the panel are “The Flash” star Candice Patton, “Titans” actors Damaris Lewis and Anna Diop; “Black Lightning’s” Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy; and Tala Ashe from “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

DC FanDome: Corridor of Heroes kicks of Aug. 22 at 10am PT/1 pm ET, with the “Bawse Females of Colour within the DC Universe” at 12:40pm PT / 3:40pm ET and the AT&T Dream in Black “Blerd & Boujee” After Occasion at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET on D-Nice’s Instagram (@dnice).