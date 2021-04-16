Meagan Good, Snoop Dogg and Karla Souza Join Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’

After collaborating on quite a lot of hit songs through the years, Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx at the moment are teaming up for vampire-hunter movie “Day Shift.”

Additionally becoming a member of the ensemble forged are Meagan Good and Karla Souza.

Foxx stars within the new Netflix film as a tough working, blue collar dad who needs to supply an excellent life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter, however his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleansing job is a entrance for his actual supply of revenue — looking and killing vampires as a part of a global union of vampire hunters.

J.J. Perry — recognized for his work as a second-unit director and stunt coordinator on movies together with “Quick 9,” “The Destiny of the Livid,” “Bloodshot,” and the “John Wick” franchise — makes his directorial debut with the pic. “Day Shift” is written by Tyler Tice with present revisions by Shay Hatten (“John Wick” Chapters 3 and 4, “Zack Snyder’s Military of the Useless”).

Producers are Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) and Jason Spitz for 87Eleven Leisure, and Shaun Redick (“Get Out”) and Yvette Yates Redick for Unimaginable Dream Leisure. Foxx is govt producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter.

Scott Adkins, Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax have additionally joined the movie’s ensemble forged. Beforehand introduced stars embrace Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and C.S. Lee.

Scott Adkins, Zion Broadnax and Eric Lange

Courtesy of Adkins / Broadnax: Tamara Tihanyi / Lange: Michael Lewis

Souza stars within the ABC comedy “Residence Economics,” following main roles in ABC’s “How one can Get Away With Homicide” and Amazon Prime’s “El Presidente.” Souza’s movie credit embrace “All people Loves Anyone,” in addition to three of Mexico’s highest-grossing movies: “Que Culpa Tiene El Nino,” “Nosotros Los Nobles” and “Directions Not Included.”

Good is at present taking pictures the Amazon sequence “Harlem” from Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions and Common TV. She’s additionally reprising her position as “Tremendous Hero Darla” in “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” for New Line and DC.

Good is repped by Atlas Artists, Gersh, Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman and True Public Relations. Souza is represented by Troy Nankin at Wishlab Inc, CAA, Cheryl Snow of Gang Tyre and The Lede Firm. Lange is represented by Area and Trademark Expertise.