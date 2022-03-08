Measures against “barras bravas”: the attempt of some countries to eliminate violence from stadiums

Many Mexican commentators have proposed the total elimination of “bars” in national soccer (Photo: REUTERS/Víctor Pichardo)

On the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, one of the saddest and most violent moments in the history of the soccer in mexicoso the party Queretaro vs Atlas had to be suspended due to a confrontation between the “barras bravas” of both squads that ended with the balance of 26 people hospitalizedaccording to official figures.

Faced with such facts, Mikel Arriola Peñalosa, executive president of Liga BBVA MX, indicated that one of the possible measures that can be implemented in national football is prohibit the entry of visiting “bars” during matches played on Mexican soil.

“I anticipate that the visiting fans, starting today, will no longer be able to go to the stadiums”

In addition, the president of the League notified that it will be in the next few daysafter the meeting with the board with the owners of the teams, which more details will be released about the measures to be implemented in this regard.

In Argentina, the presence of visiting fans was prohibited during soccer matches (Photo: Reuters)

However, when the news was released, many people recalled that, since 2006, a similar measure was taken in Argentina after a confrontation between “fans”; however, it has undergone several changes due to different circumstances

Although in 2006 this measure had been given for the first time in the South American country, weeks later it was pushed back and the fans of the two clubs that will dispute the ball were allowed to live together inside the sports venues.

Idea that had to change after June 2013when in the city of La Plata, province of Buenos Airesan outbreak of anger broke out during the game of Students vs. Lanus. According to the versions of the authorities, in the midst of the confrontation Javier Jerez passed away by a rubber bullet, which caused the meeting to be suspended.

After the unfortunate event, the security agencies and the Argentine Football Association (GRANDPA) determined that no team could receive the away team during the League matches, but not in the Argentine Cup. However, in this 2022 the situation changed again since it was announced that the entry of “neutral” fansthat is, that they do not wear their team’s clothing.

In Argentina, the away team could not count on their fans in away games (Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP)

Given the violence in the stadiums in Argentina, despite the measures taken, they also sought to modify laws, so between 2018 and 2019 the Chamber of Deputies discussed the “anti-barra bravas law”which sought to establish penalties for carrying weaponsintimidation, financing to these groups, resale of tickets, generation of “avalanches”, hindrance of transfers, as well as anticipating sanctions on leaders sports.

However, despite being approved by this legislative body, the Senate rejected it in 2018. In 2019, it was sought to discuss it again, but it had no effect either.

Hooligans during the World Cup in Mexico 86 (Photo: Twitter/@VampiroInvernal)

Another country that suffered the consequences of violence at sporting events was England with the so-called Hooligansespecially after two violent acts in the Heysel stadiain Belgium, where 39 people died, and HillsboroughEngland, where 96 fatalities were recorded.

Faced with such facts, the British state intervened and took some measures that allowed the groups to lose power, resulting in the atmosphere in the stadiums ceasing to be violent among the different hobbies.

After the death of 96 people, the government requested a in-depth investigation not only judicial, but also sociological to know what was happening with the environment of the people who participated in the acts of violence and thus some structural problems were discovered within the citizenship of the European country.

The “Hooligans” were born in England in the early sixties (Photo: Twitter/@VampiroInvernal)

In addition, in 1990 laws were created that penalized with prison violent acts or carrying weapons, as well as the prohibition of entry to the stadiums for life for those who participate in the attempts of violence.

In addition, from government agencies, credits were created so that soccer teams could adopt better measures During the entrance to the venues, they will train the security personnel, place numbers on all the seats and establish a “credentialing” of all the fans in order to identify the members of the bars.

