mechanical, TKL and with a lot of RGB, this Razer costs just 50 euros before Prime Day

The keyboard is one of the most important peripherals when it comes to gaming on PC. So much so, that although in theory any minimally decent keyboard on the market is enough for us, it is with a purely gaming model and full of functions designed to squeeze video games as the best experience we obtain. What becomes much more important within the competitive fieldin which winning is conditioned by dozens of factors.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless (Yellow Switch) – Compact Gaming Keyboard with Mechanical Switches (ABS Keys, Chroma RGB Lighting) Spanish Keyboard – Black

Gaming keyboards are usually somewhat more expensive than their office counterparts. But there are exceptions that allow us to get super interesting and complete keyboards at fairly contained prices. This Razer in TKL format is a clear example of this, and now we can take it home at its lowest price just a few days before a new Prime Day edition arrives: with an official cost that exceeds 100 euros and reduced to 69.99, at the moment it hardly costs 52.66 euros thanks to the additional discount of 17.33 euros that we obtain when processing the order.





Without a doubt, a price to keep in mind when referring to Amazon’s best-selling keyboard in its category: the Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless. That is, a model in TKL format, which dispenses with the independent numerical section of the right area, making it more compact. and therefore ideal for gaming by leaving more space on the table to move the mouse. If we do not usually use the numeric keys, this type of keyboard is a must have in our setup.

In addition to its format, designed by and for gamers, this Razer stands out for having some switches silent own yellow mechanics, without tactile response and with an actuation point of only 1.2 millimeters. It is also a wireframe model, with a multitude of multimedia functions accessible through key combinations. And, of course, it has an RGB backlight that we can configure in a thousand ways through the complete manufacturer’s software.