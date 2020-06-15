Media and Tech Stocks Slide Amid Fears of Coronavirus Resurgence – Variety

U.S. shares dropped Monday as Wall Road reacted to the prospect {that a} second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks may hinder a world financial restoration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Common dropped greater than 2.7% shortly after the opening bell, whereas the S&P 500 dropped 2.3%.

The declines come after a dozen U.S. states (together with Arizona, Arkansas, Florida and Texas) reported will increase coronavirus infections over the previous week. Chinese language authorities locked down components of Beijing after an eruption of new COVID-19 circumstances over the weekend.

Most media and tech shares have been pulled down within the eddy of unfavourable sentiment spreading on Wall Road. Netflix shares opened up 0.4% Monday earlier than additionally dropping.

Comcast shares have been down 1.6% in early buying and selling amid the selloff. On Saturday, Donald Trump urged shoppers to cancel Comcast service as a result of he’s upset over information protection. “Concast is thought for its horrible service,” Trump stated on Twitter. On high of that they supply FAKE NEWS on MSDNC & @NBCNews. Drop them and go to a superb supplier!”