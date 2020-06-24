Media Luna nabs world rights to Spanish dramedy ‘My Grand Farewell’ – Variety

Media Luna New Movies has acquired world gross sales rights to Spanish dramedy “The Grand Farewell,” by Antonio Hens and Antonio Álamo.

Described as a unusual ensemble love story, “The Grand Farewell” follows a younger lady, Sara, who desires to get married and has one ultimate celebration thrown by her mates and family. Over the course of a day, Sara and her mates uncover stunning secrets and techniques, inconvenient truths and deeply hidden feelings that can quickly flip the elegant social gathering right into a whirlwind of chaos.

“Moreover being each entertaining and critically observant of what occurs inside our society in the meanwhile, Antonio Hens and Antonio Álamo give depth to their story and characters by using a colourful dramedy strategy that references again to the likes of Almodovar and the wonders of latest Spanish cinema,” mentioned Media Luna CEO Ida Martins.

“The theme of the movie is, after all, love, however we all the time take the female standpoint and all the time give attention to the climax — the breakup, that second when all the things is at a degree of breaking and blowing up,” mentioned Hens, who co-directed and produced the movie.

He added, “It’s the story of three loves. It’s also the story of two disasters, though maybe there could also be extra. And eventually, it’s the story of an act of braveness — that of claiming goodbye and leaving issues behind.”

Media Luna is premiering “My Grand Farewell” on the Cannes digital market.

The movie was produced by Ezekiel Montes of 73140323 Producciones Cinematográficas and Hens’ Malas Compañías, who negotiated the take care of Martins.