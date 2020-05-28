Media Ranch Expands into U.Ok. and English Canada Markets – Variety

Montreal-based codecs specialist Media Ranch is increasing its attain within the U.Ok. and English Canada with the addition of two consultants.

Rod Rodrigo, who has held govt positions at Mar Vista, Gaumont, International Company and ICM, earlier than beginning Serendipity Media in 2013, has a quick to ramp up Media Ranch’s U.Ok. enterprise. He’ll report back to Media Ranch SVP Tanja van der Goes.

Owen Kelly, who launched his personal firm Antigravity Leisure this 12 months, is to supervise English Canada’s enterprise growth. Kelly has beforehand labored in movie and TV enterprise affairs and financing in Canada.

The appointments come two months after the Canadian producer and distributor introduced a push into the U.S. after signing a cope with ICM Companions. Media Ranch lately signed 10 world offers for “Watch!,” a brand new leisure recreation present format, which is in manufacturing in Germany.

In the meantime, Media Ranch has optioned its format “Huge Love” to Mustang Productions for French Canada and to 3BMG’s three Ball Productions for the U.S. “Huge Love” gives an intimate look into the most important challenges many {couples} expertise over the course of a long-term relationship.

Media Ranch has additionally secured an choice for Danish broadcaster DR’s leisure program “Comedy on the Edge” to French producers WeMake. A brand new season of the format is about to premiere in Canada, tailored beneath the title “Nonetheless Standing,” for CBC.

Media Ranch has additionally introduced the manufacturing for an additional considered one of its codecs, “The Story Of,” which will likely be produced with Tuvalu Productions in The Netherlands.

Media Ranch has additionally made two format acquisitions from Adare Productions in Eire: “12 Star Lodge”, about celebrities operating a lodge, and “The Day I used to be Born On” through which celebrities search out the folks whose tales made the information on the day the movie star was born.

Sophie Ferron, president and govt producer of Media Ranch, mentioned: “Along with latest green-lit productions, new acquisitions and distribution offers, we’re thrilled to have signed on two new representatives – Rod Rodrigo and Owen Kelly – who’re serving to with our long-term development.”