Mediapro Offers First Look At ‘The Head,’ Sets Worldwide Premiere – Variety

Spanish TV outfit The Mediapro Studio has launched a first-look of its upcoming sequence “The Head,” which is able to premiere on June 12 in 30 worldwide territories.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio in affiliation with Hulu Japan and HBO Asia, the moody survival thriller will make a worldwide splash with a simultaneous worldwide launch.

The six-part sequence will air on Scandinavian platforms operated by Nordic Leisure Group (NENT), on the OrangeTV platform in Spain, and in Japan and Southeast Asia by way of Hulu and HBO’s operations in these respective markets.

Globoplay, the upscale Brazilian SVOD service of large Brazilian broadcaster Globo, has additionally picked up the sequence for choose Latin American markets for launch later this 12 months.

Set at a distant polar analysis station at nighttime of winter, “The Head” follows a gaggle of British, Danish, American, Irish, Japanese and Spanish scientists thrust right into a snow-swept whodunit, and ratchets up the stress due to the station’s claustrophobic interiors and the countless Antarctic evening.

The Head

Jacques Mezger

Actors John Lynch (“The Terror”), Katharine O’Donnelly (“Mary Queen of Scots”), Alexandre Willaume (“Under the Floor”, “Tomb Raider”), and Amelia Hoy (“Killing Eve”) lead the solid, which additionally consists of “Cash Heist” lead Álvaro Morte and Japanese popstar Tomohisa Yamashita. The sequence was directed by Jorge Dorado (“The Pier,” “Mindscape”) and written by Àlex and David Pastor (“Carriers”) together with Isaac Sastre.

The atmospheric, VFX-heavy drama marks an bold new providing from The Mediapro Studio, which continues to broaden its scripted sequence output. Main the cost is The Mediapro Studio government Ran Tellem, who began creating the challenge when he joined the Spanish outfit in 2016 and introduced the challenge to the Collection Mania discussion board the next 12 months.

Chatting with Variety in 2019, Tellem known as the multi-lingual sequence a “massive step ahead,” describing it as “very compelling, a brilliant worldwide story: the world proper now could be constructed up of many individuals dwelling not the place they have been born.”

“The one factor that we insisted on is that it is going to be a human story,” he added. “No matter occurred there, occurred due to what folks did to different folks, there’s a purpose behind it. It’s based mostly on the simplest survivalist human feelings.”