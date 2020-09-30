Mediapro Studio Re-Confirms Disney, David Simon, Mike Leigh Titles

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio (TMS), certainly one of Europe’s largest unbiased movie and TV gamers, had a smashing 2019 with the discharge of 126 titles. After which the pandemic struck, forcing the corporate to close down 56 exhibits. Months later, the Spanish outfit is slowly getting again on observe by enrolling main U.S. gamers and Spain’s largest stars in Hollywood.

TMS is teaming with Disney Plus Latin America on what it describes as an bold, music-laced romantic thriller set in opposition to a Caribbean background. Its shoot was postponed due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, David Simon, creator of “The Wire,” is writing drama “A Dry Run,” a sequence arrange at TMS that follows Abraham Lincoln Battalion members who come to Spain to struggle fascism in the course of the Spanish Civil Conflict.

Headlined by Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, drama comedy “Official Competitors” has resumed filming in Madrid; a second TMS film, labor relations-themed “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem, is ready for an Oct. 4 manufacturing begin.

TMS will launch “Rifkin’s Pageant” on Oct. 2 with the largest screen-count ever for a Woody Allen movie in Spain.

“The cinema theaters don’t have product and sometimes have to make use of two screens, given auditorium capability limitations, the place earlier than they’d have used one,” mentioned Javier Méndez, chief content material officer for TMS, in the course of the San Sebastian Movie Pageant.

These strikes comply with the announcement this January of a manufacturing alliance with Wild Sheep Content material, the L.A.-based firm of Erik Barmack, the previous Netflix head of worldwide originals.

Launched in 1994, Mediapro was greatest often called a movie producer, making three Woody Allen movies, together with “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” which gained Penelope Cruz a supporting actress Academy Award. It was additionally a sports activities rights dealer and repair firm, which accounted for 40% and 30%, respectively, of its revenues in 2018, which is estimated to be €1.6 billion ($1.9 billion).

Erupting into high-end drama sequence manufacturing with a minority fairness on Paolo Sorrentino’s 2016 sequence “The Younger Pope” with Jude Regulation, Mediapro’s strategic objectives at The Mediapro Studio, based in March 2019, suggest a brand new manufacturing mannequin for Spain. “Earlier than, in Spain, productions had been commissioned by TV channels which retained all rights,” Jaume Roures, Mediapro Group president, argued at San Sebastian.

TMS has gone a unique route. “Our purpose is to create content material for a world market, retain IP, appeal to nice expertise, generate massive franchises, and energy up our worldwide distribution,” he added.

The final it has usually achieved through worldwide co-production. Most of TMS’s exhibits and burgeoning franchises — “The Division of Time,” whose season 4 was launched earlier this 12 months — are at present produced out of Spain.

Elsewhere, TMS will co-produce a nonetheless untitled film from “Mr. Turner” director Mike Leigh, produced by Gail Egan on the U.Ok.’s Potboilers Productions, which is now set to enter manufacturing within the U.Ok. between January and April 2021.

On high-end worldwide titles, TMS’s most frequent manufacturing companions have been U.S. corporations. New greenlit sequence, as an example, absorb productions with Starzplay and Pantaya — against the law thriller “Categorical,” from “Locked Up” showrunner Ivan Escobar — and Mexico Metropolis-set serial rapist drama “Implacables – Mexico,” produced with Sony Footage Tv.

“Fernando,” a non-fiction portrait of Components 1 champion Fernando Alonso bowed on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 25, and is now arrange for season 2. Additionally within the pipeline is Mexico-set feminine soccer story “Las Bravas,” with Turner Latin America.

On a lot of its exhibits, TMS has been capable of retain rights and distribute through its in-house operation, TMS Distribution. One living proof is flagship banner title “The Head,” starring “Cash Heist’s” Alvaro Morte and Japanese idol Tomoisha Yamashita.

Bowing on Hulu Japan on June 12 the place it rated as the highest present for its first 4 weeks, it has now aired in Spain (Orange), Russia (Yandex), Italy (Amazon Prime Video), Brazil (Globoplay) and France (Canal Plus). “The Head” is a casebook examine of TMS’ enterprise mannequin, famous Laura Fernández Espeso, its company and TV director.

“We retained IP, shot in English, and are actually rolling the sequence out throughout the globe — to not a platform however through our distribution operation, territory-by-territory, which, when a sequence clicks, makes for tremendous success,” mentioned Fernández Espeso.

The Antarctic-set survival thriller will now open on AXN in Portugal on Oct. 21 and Viaplay in Scandinavia in November; Amazon Prime Video has taken rights to the Netherlands.

General, the studio’s restoration, mentioned Roures, is “fragile.” “You’re beginning shoots with out figuring out in the event you’ll need to cease once more. We used to say ‘God prepared’ in Spain. Now it’s ‘COVID-19 prepared.’”

That mentioned, the MPS content material enterprise fundamentals stay robust, Roures argued. “The content material enterprise continues to be gaining weight. On a world stage, the worldwide platforms are a fantastic windshield as a result of it’s like everyone understands what we’re doing,” he concluded.