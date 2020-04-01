Mediaset Distribution Seals Deals During Virtual MipTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution is having a busy digital MipTV with curiosity surging – presumably as a result of coronavirus pandemic – for its non secular titles resembling “Karol: a Man Who Grew to become Pope,” whereas additionally scoring brisk gross sales with more energizing exhibits.

Working by way of video conferences from her house in Milan, which has been arduous hit by the pandemic, gross sales supervisor Claudia Marra is seeing a burst of demand, particularly from Poland and Spain, for the corporate’s Catholicism-themed library exhibits.

Spain’s 13TV has snapped up “Karol,” which is about Pope John Paul II, and in addition mini-series “Fatima” and “Instructing the longer term, the true story of Maria Montessori,” concerning the Italian pedagogical reformer.

As for its lineup of extra present exhibits, Mediaset has bought thriller “The Silence of Water” to French public broadcaster France Televisions, Armenia Public TV and Georgia’s Adzhara TV.

“Water,” which is ready in a quaint seaside village close to Trieste, activates the homicide of a 16-year-old woman that step by step exposes the small group’s darkish facet.

Mediaset is now launching gross sales on the second season of “Silence of Water” (pictured) that can air in Italy on Mediaset’s flagship Canale 5 in Could.

Canale 5 interval drama “Love & Sacrifice,” a historic epic spanning from the late 19th century by World Warfare I and set towards the putting backdrop of Italy’s Carrara marble quarries, was acquired by networks in Romania (Prima TV); Croatia (HRT); Albania (Prime Channel TV); Montenegro (Vijesti TV); Latin America (Olympusat, Europa Europa); and Armenia (Public TV).

Marra mentioned that with manufacturing on hiatus in a lot of the world there’s an elevated demand for readymade and long-running exhibits. And since dubbing studios are closed, Mediaset is especially targeted on providing exhibits which can be already dubbed.

“Shoppers want applications now!,” she famous. “So the problem is to get these masters delivered whereas respecting lockdown laws.”