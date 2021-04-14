Mediawan Rights Powers Up Premium Documentaries With Dedicated Unit

Mediawan Rights, the business division of French unbiased media powerhouse Mediawan based by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse in 2015, is poised to step up its premium documentary clout via its devoted gross sales unit.

Presided by veteran gross sales government Valerie Vleeschhouwer, Mediawan Rights has signed an unique partnership take care of Forbidden Tales, the manufacturing banner behind many critically-acclaimed investigative documentaries, resembling “Inexperienced Blood.” The outfit was based by Laurent Richard, an award-winning French documentary filmmaker and producer who gained the Prix Europa Award for the European Journalist of the 12 months in 2018.

Mediawan is already a pacesetter within the docu panorama with outfits resembling CC&C (Clarke Costelle & Co), Black Dynamite and Troisième Œil, and the latest acquisition of Lagardere Studios, which contains key documentary producers resembling Imagissime (“Who Killed Little Gregory?”), Maximal Productions, 909 productions, Electron Libre productions and Réservoir Prod, in addition to Aito Media in Finland, and Skyhigh TV within the Netherlands.

“We’re representing a listing of 1000 hours of high quality documentaries, together with 50 contemporary hours per 12 months, and our technique is to pursue documentaries that present an unique entry, and/or are cinematic and revolutionary of their storytelling strategy,” stated Vleeschhouwer, who cited “Inexperienced Blood,” and two different documentaries repped by Mediawan Rights, “Kubrick by Kubrick” and “Bansky Most Needed.”

The manager stated the demand for all sorts of premium content material, and specifically occasion documentaries, surged throughout the pandemic. “The competitors for content material could be very excessive proper now, and channels and platforms are primarily searching for status documentaries which have performed at festivals, and powerful titles which were nicely financed and marketed,” identified Vleeschhouwer. The banner is for example repping “Tony Parker : The Last Shot,” a documentary giving an unique inside have a look at the background and profession of the French basketball star that Netflix has acquired. The docu is produced by Black Dynamite Manufacturing, Max Movement and Infinity 9 Media.

The unique partnership between Mediawan Rights and Forbidden Tales has kicked off with the four-part documentary “Inexperienced Blood” which Mediawan Rights simply offered to Amazon Prime Video for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

A co-production between Forbidden Tales and Mediawan-owned banner FrenchKiss Footage, “Inexperienced Blood” unveils the practices of three mining firms working in Tanzania, India and Guatemala, and explains the environmental and human price of the mining trade. The investigation was carried on throughout eight months by forty journalists from fifteen international locations who continued the work of native journalists who had been threatened, jailed or killed as the results of their work.

Vleeschhouwer stated Mediawan Rights was going to assist finance Forbidden Tales’s documentaries and promote them internationally. Richard, in the meantime, stated becoming a member of forces with Mediawan Rights will give his car the monetary and advertising muscle to supply much more formidable documentaries when it comes to scope and scale, companion with worldwide skills, and collaborate with different Mediawan gamers working in fiction. “Because the boundaries between fiction and documentaries are getting increasingly more blurred, we’ll profit from having the ability to work with individuals with a monitor file in drama,” stated Richard.

Forbidden Tales already has 4 tasks slated for this 12 months, notably “The Cartel Challenge” (commissioned by France Télévisions), an investigation into Mexican cartels and the worldwide ramifications of their trafficking; and “The Caviar Connection” (commissioned by Arte), which seems on the systemic corruption inside Caucasian and Central Asian international locations, together with in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and the bounds of European establishments who flip a blind eye on human rights abuses occurring in these international locations as a way to serve their very own pursuits.

One other anticipated documentary produced by Forbidden Tales and slated for 2021 is “The Daphne Challenge,” commissioned by France Télévisions, in regards to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017. This heinous homicide led two years later to the autumn of the Maltese authorities.

The acquisition of Lagardere Studios can be “strengthening Mediawan’s footprint within the documentary world with the mixing of gifted producers and Mediawan Rights will probably be constructing extra synergies inside firms, for example via co-productions of formidable documentaries,” stated Vleeschhouwer.

A latest instance of synergy is the documentary “Cinecittà: Making of Historical past”, a co-production between Temps Noir and Palomar Doc, which is owned by Mediawan. Vleeschhouwer stated the movie “will present unique materials on Cinecittà, together with archive footage we’ve by no means seen earlier than and really glamorous photos.”

Mediawan Rights has additionally scored a raft of offers on a pair of documentaries that world premiered at Tribeca: “Banksy Most Needed,” a portrayal of the mysterious artist directed by Seamus Haley and Aurélia Rouvier; and “Kubrick by Kubrick,” a biopic docu helmed by Gregory Monro. These two movies offered throughout greater than 45 and 20 territories, respectively. “Bansky” was purchased by Sweden’s SVT, Saudi Arabia’s Asharq Information, The Netherlands’ AVRO, PTS Taiwan, Israel’s Sure DBS, Brazil’s Globosat and Japan’s NHK, amongst others. “Kubrick by Kubrick,” in the meantime, was purchased by Japan’s NHK, Australia’s SBS, the U.Okay.’s Sky, Spain’s Movistar, Belgium’s RTVE, Sweden’s SVT and Switzerland’s SRF.

“Bansky Most Needed,” which was produced by Cross Borders Movies and Scarlett Manufacturing, sheds gentle on Banksy’s dedication to environmental causes or political refugees, his hyperlinks with the music scene and his entrepreneurial aspect. “Kubrick by Kubrick,” produced by Arte France, Telemark and Temps Noir, delivers an intimate portrait of the enduring filmmaker with beforehand unheard audiotaped interviews with him.

Amazon Prime Video has additionally purchased from Mediawan Rights the documentary “Tiger Mafia” for Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, together with abroad territories and departments, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Produced by Hook Movies, “Tiger Mafia” is a ten-year undercover investigation led by picture journalist Karl Ammann into the smuggling of South East Asian tigers. Set to world premiere at CPH DOX Pageant, “Tiger Mafia” exhibits how physique elements of each reside and butchered tigers are harvested and traded on the market in China’s underground pharmaceutical and jewellery industries.

The streaming service additionally picked Mediawan Rights’ docu title “Heroes” for German-speaking territories and Italy. “Inexperienced Blood,” “Tiger Mafia” and “Heroes” will probably be out there on Amazon Prime Video later this 12 months.

“Heroes,” produced by Motorsport Community, brings collectively legendary drivers, together with two-time Method 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen, former Ferrari grand prix ace Felipe Massa, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, and Michele Mouton, the one girl to have gained World Championship rallies.

Simply final month, Mediawan scored Apple TV’s first partnership in France with the launch of Discover, a streaming service devoted to documentaries. It’s the primary French channel accessible on Apple TV in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg. Boasting greater than 500 hours of documentaries, Discover launched with “Coronation,” a compelling documentary directed by the Chinese language artist Ai Weiwei about life below lockdown in Wuhan throughout winter time final 12 months.