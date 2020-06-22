Mediawan To Expand With Lagardere Studios, Good Temper, Leonine – Variety

Paris-based media group Mediawan has launched a brand new pan-European entity, Mediawan Alliance, and has entered unique negotiations to accumulate France’s Lagardere Studios.

The corporate has additionally acquired a majority stake in Spain’s Good Temper, and made a suggestion to accumulate a minority stake in Leonine, a number one German impartial firm specializing in content material manufacturing, distribution and licensing.

Mediawan Alliance has additionally entered into unique negotiations to accumulate Troisieme Oeil, a high French manufacturing firm owned by Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the Mediawan board.

Mediawan Alliance is being financially backed by the French funding movie MACSF and the U.S. personal fairness agency KKR, and is headquartered in Paris. The brand new entity shall be co-headed by Capton as CEO, and Leonine CEO’s Fred Kogel as deputy CEO.

Leonine was launched in 2019 from the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Movie, i&u TV, Wiedemann & Berg Movie and W&B Tv. The corporate’s early monitor document contains the acclaimed Netflix Unique “Darkish”,

the award-winning collection “Pagan Peak” and the German B.O. smash hit “Nightlife.” On the distribution aspect, Leonine dealt with the German releases of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “Knives Out,” amongst others.

Associated Tales

“We created Mediawan 4 years in the past with the intention to create a European audiovisual champion to reply to the demand for premium content material, and these new operations are unprecedented steps to proceed our progress in new European geographies, new codecs and with new companions,” stated Capton.

“The mix with key gamers like Lagardère Studios and Groupe Troisième Oeil and the cooperation on tasks with Leonine affirm Mediawan’s technique,” added Capton.

Lagardere Studios is an expansive French TV producer-distributor comprising 27 corporations, together with the Spanish banner Boomerang, which owns rights to a lot of widespread U.S. animated TV reveals., and Atlantique Productions which government produced the Damien Chazelle’s Netflix collection “The Eddy”), and Imagissime, the documentary firm behind the hit Netflix documentary collection “Who Killed Little Gregory?”

Lagardere Studios has been available on the market for a while and struggled to discover a purchaser. Vivendi, the mum or dad firm of Canal Plus Group and Common Music Group, just lately acquired a 10.6% stake in Lagardere, the mum or dad firm of Lagardère Studios.

Earlier this month, Mediawan launched a screening and distribution platform to fast-track dealmaking and make up for the raft of bodily markets which are being canceled as a result of coronavirus disaster. The corporate already owns Italy’s Palomar and France’s ON Leisure, amongst a flurry of corporations in France.

Extra to return.