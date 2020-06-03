Mediawan Unveils New Distribution Platform, Brand Identity – Variety

Mediawan, the built-in European media group which owns Italy’s Palomar, is rolling out a brand new screening and distribution platform to fast-track dealmaking and make up for the raft of bodily markets which are being canceled because of the coronavirus disaster.

The platform will showcase packages produced and/or bought by Mediawan’s firms and will probably be geared toward patrons, from unbiased distributors to broadcasters and streaming companies.

“Within the present well being context, this platform is an progressive vector to strengthen the Group’s shut connections with its companions and facilitate discussions” in a digital setting, mentioned Mediawan.

“In only a few years, Mediawan has grow to be one in every of Europe’s predominant unbiased studios producing premium content material, bringing collectively the perfect skills and labels,” mentioned Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of Mediawan.

“It was essential for Mediawan to strengthen its model identification by integrating its labels and channels to fast-track their improvement in all places on the planet. And as we attempt to be sturdy companions for French and worldwide broadcasters and companies, it was vital for us, in these making an attempt occasions, to suggest inventive options to handle the rising demand of premium content material,” added Capton.

Among the many reveals that will probably be accessible on the service will probably be “Wonderland”, “Moloch”, “The Luminaries”, or Palomar’s “The Conflict is Over” which was successful on RAI. Some documentaries can even be showcased on the service, together with “Heroes,” in addition to animated productions like “Pinocchio & the Enchanted Village,” produced by ON youngsters & household, and “Massive 5,” produced by Mai Juin Manufacturing.

Other than launching this platform, Mediawan has additionally unveiled a brand new model identification designed by Dragon Rouge, and is bowing a platform for TV information for the press and companions. Its new model identification will enable the corporate to spice up the model’s visibility in France and overseas. Listed on the Paris inventory change, Mediawan is coming off a strong monetary 12 months wherein it noticed its revenues rise by almost 14%.