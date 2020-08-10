BBC soap Doctors returns to filming immediately, virtually 5 months after the coronavirus pandemic introduced manufacturing to a grinding halt – and the present might be again on screens “later this yr”.

The daytime TV medical drama will choose up the place it left off, which means followers will lastly get to see whether or not The Mill’s resident midwife Ruhma (Bharti Patel) will nonetheless be suspended after being caught kissing a affected person’s husband.

Filming was suspended on Doctors on 18th March “till additional discover”, although the manufacturing crew did handle to create a particular episode in June (titled ‘Can You Hear Me?’) which was solely self-shot by the solid at residence on their cellphones. The episode addressed the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, and in addition featured Ruhma catching and surviving the virus.

However now the solid and crew might be ready to get again on set – with loads of COVID-19 safeguards, after all.

Government producer Mike Hobson mentioned in a press release: “It’s been a protracted strategy of getting ready the set, the crew and actors, to be sure that we’re working within the most secure surroundings attainable. We’ve got been chomping on the bit to get again filming, particularly because the viewers cherished our particular Zoom episode.

“We’re trying ahead to choosing up the place we left off, and persevering with to create nice storylines filled with humour, whereas elevating consciousness of great points, and naturally, making a little bit of drama!”

With filming re-starting on 10th August, Doctors turns into the third BBC One soap to return into manufacturing – following on from EastEnders and Holby Metropolis.

In accordance to the BBC, “The Doctors manufacturing crew at BBC Studios have developed complete manufacturing protocols to make sure that the collection is produced in a protected and accountable method. Social distancing might be adhered to in accordance to present authorities tips.”

Doctors will return later in 2020. When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight.