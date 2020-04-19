Medical staff face weeks without protective gowns

Anger grows over govt failure to stockpile essential PPE for sanatorium and social care staff

Docs and nurses treating Covid-19 victims face shortages of defending full-length robes for weeks to return, it has emerged, as anger builds over the failure to stockpile the garments.

Vital shortages of the robes have meant that some trusts have already wanted to make do with the most efficient available selections due to the shortages, which pressured a surprising alternate in Public Nicely being England (PHE) recommendations on the utilization of robes on Friday. Points are being raised contained in the NHS over why the robes didn’t form part of the federal authorities’s pandemic stockpile.

