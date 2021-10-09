Medication Case: Movie manufacturer Imtiaz Khatri’s space and place of business raided, NCB officers at the spot

Medication Case: Within the medication case, raids had been carried out in the home and place of business of Bollywood movie manufacturer Imtiyaz Khatri. NCB officers have carried out guerilla motion. NCB officers are right now at the spot. And the investigation is happening.Additionally Learn – The spouse of Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, is the well-known actress of Ajay Devgan, stated again and again his pants…

In keeping with NCB, the place of business and space of movie manufacturer Imtiaz Khatri is in Bandra house of ​​Mumbai. In each those puts, NCB officers reached within the morning and began the quest. In keeping with NCB, this raid has came about in relation to medication within the cruise send.

Allow us to tell that on this case, 8 other folks together with Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan have been arrested by means of NCB. Shahrukh Khan's son had a listening to for bail an afternoon previous, however didn't get bail. After this Aryan used to be taken to Arthur Highway Prison in Mumbai. There may be a large number of commotion in Bollywood relating to this topic. Many of us have additionally supported Shahrukh. At the side of this, there's turmoil within the politics of Maharashtra as smartly. Maharashtra executive minister Nabav Malik known as this complete episode a conspiracy to defame Maharashtra. And centered NCB.