Medication Case: Nawab Malik bursts hydrogen bomb on Fadnavis – Faux forex notes industry, underworld connection, know…

Medication Case: NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra executive Nawab Malik has made many critical allegations in opposition to former Leader Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis whilst responding to him. On Tuesday, he had mentioned that on Wednesday he would detonate a hydrogen bomb… so he has detonated the hydrogen bomb of allegations. Nawab Malik has made a giant allegation on Devendra Fadnavis and mentioned that Devendra Fadnavis, whilst being CM, ran the industry of counterfeit notes. Sameer could also be looking to shield Wankhede, as Fadnavis could also be concerned within the extortion of crores of rupees via NCB. No longer handiest this, Malik has additionally puzzled Fadnavis about his dating with Riyaz Ahmed, an in depth aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

After demonetisation, there isn't a unmarried faux word case in Maharashtra, why…

Nawab Malik asked- Demonetisation used to be carried out in the entire nation in 2016. Faux notes have been being stuck in every single place the rustic however until 8 October '17, no longer a unmarried case of counterfeit notes used to be registered in Maharashtra, since the recreation of faux notes used to be happening in Maharashtra below Devendra Fadnavis. Malik made a giant allegation that on 8 October 2017, DRI had raided BKC (Bandra Kurla Complicated) by which faux notes price 14.56 crores have been seized, however Devendra Fadnavis helped in suppressing the subject.

Dawood’s shut pal Riyaz Bhati who appears to be your…

Nawab Malik has made a giant allegation on Devendra Fadnavis that Riyaz Bhati, an in depth aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, used to be arrested on the Mumbai airport with a faux passport. He were given bail inside 2 days. Why used to be Riyaz Bhati in shut touch with you (Devendra Fadnavis)? Within the photos, Bhati has been observed with many giant leaders.

What’s your relation with Munna Yadav?

Nawab Malik additional mentioned that Munna Yadav, a infamous prison of Nagpur, used to be appointed because the chairman of the Development Staff Board by way of Devendra Fadnavis throughout his executive. Haider Azam, one of the most folks serious about unlawful migration of Bangladeshis, used to be appointed by way of Fadnavis because the chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Company.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had leveled allegations in opposition to Nawab Malik.

Allow us to tell that on Tuesday, Fadnavis had made many critical allegations in opposition to Nawab Malik. Fadnavis had accused Nawab Malik of being related to the underworld and of shopping for land from the perpetrators of the Mumbai blasts. On those allegations, Nawab Malik had mentioned that – I’m coming, there was no explosion on your bomb, I can explode the hydrogen bomb the next day to come morning at 10 am.

On Tuesday, Nawab Malik had mentioned that he would tell how Fadnavis had taken hostage whole Mumbai when he used to be leader minister and land offers have been achieved right here with the assistance of a mafia kingpin who returned from out of the country.