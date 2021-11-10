Medication Case: Nawab Malik explodes hydrogen bomb – inform who’s Fadnavis, Riyaz Bhati with regards to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim..

Medication Case: NCP chief and minister in Maharashtra govt Nawab Malik has replied to the allegations of former Leader Minister of the state Devendra Fadnavis with a hydrogen bomb and has made a giant allegation that Devendra Fadnavis ran the trade of counterfeit forex whilst being the CM. Along side this, Nawab Malik stated that I’m preventing in opposition to an individual who’s implicating blameless other people in pretend circumstances. Devendra Fadnavis isn’t just diverting my factor but additionally seeking to shield an officer (Sameer Wankhede) as a result of Fadnavis may be keen on extortion of crores of rupees thru NCB.Additionally Learn – It’s obligatory for the ones operating on this division to take the vaccine or else they’ll now not get wage, this order may be for the primary dose…

Malik's allegation – Riyaz Bhati, with regards to Dawood, who appears to be your…

Nawab Malik has made a giant allegation on Devendra Fadnavis that Riyaz Bhati, a detailed aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was once arrested on the Mumbai airport with a pretend passport. He were given bail inside of 2 days. Why was once Riyaz Bhati in shut touch with you (Devendra Fadnavis)? Within the footage, Bhati has been observed with many giant leaders.

What’s your relation with Munna Yadav?

Nawab Malik additional stated that Munna Yadav, a infamous prison of Nagpur, was once appointed because the chairman of the Building Staff Board through Devendra Fadnavis throughout his govt. Haider Azam, one of the most other people keen on unlawful migration of Bangladeshis, was once appointed through Fadnavis because the chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Company.

Allow us to tell that on Tuesday, Fadnavis had made many critical allegations in opposition to Nawab Malik. Fadnavis had accused Nawab Malik of being related to the underworld and of shopping for land from the perpetrators of the Mumbai blasts. On those allegations, Nawab Malik had stated that – I’m coming, there was no explosion on your bomb, I will be able to explode the hydrogen bomb the next day morning at 10 am.

Previous this morning, Nawab Malik has tweeted..

they have got misplaced their sleep,

Now it is time to lose your peace,

See you these days at 10 am — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 10, 2021

On Tuesday, Nawab Malik had stated that he would tell how Fadnavis had taken hostage complete Mumbai when he was once leader minister and land offers had been accomplished right here with the assistance of a mafia kingpin who returned from in a foreign country.

Allow us to tell that for the reason that Aryan Khan medication case got here to the fore, Nawab Malik has been steadily sitting brazenly in opposition to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and making many allegations in opposition to him. Along side Wankhede, Nawab Malik has additionally made many critical allegations in opposition to former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis through retaining a press convention. And then Devendra Fadnavis has additionally taken a dig at Nawab Malik and has made many revelations in go back for his allegations.