Medication price 50 million have been stored in girls’s purses, Mumbai Police stuck a vicious Nigerian citizen like this

Mumbai: The Crime Department of Mumbai Police has arrested a Nigerian nationwide in suburban Wadala. MD drug and cocaine price greater than 5 crore rupees have been additionally recovered from him, which he had stored in girls's purses. An respectable gave this knowledge.

He stated that the accused used to be apprehended from Chembur-Sewri street. "In keeping with a tip-off, Unit-4 of the Crime Department laid a entice and nabbed a Nigerian nationwide of about 40 years of age from the spot," the respectable stated. The accused had followed a novel way of transporting narcotics, he had introduced the narcotics in 3 purses of girls.

He stated that the crime department is attempting to determine to whom the drug used to be meant to be delivered. "A case has been registered in opposition to the accused beneath related sections of the Narcotic and Narcotic Components (NDPS) Act," the respectable stated, including that the investigation is underway.