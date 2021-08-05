Medication price Rs 686 seized in UP, used to promote medicine from Maharajganj to Nepal

UP, Uttar Pradesh, Maharajganj, UP Police, Nepal, Information: Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh) I gave medicine to UP Police on Wednesday (Psychotropic medicine) A large good fortune has been accomplished below a marketing campaign to bust the large smuggling of Rs. On this motion of the police, medicine price Rs 686 were confiscated from an individual’s area and godown. This situation is in Maharajganj district of UP. (Maharajganj) the place the police, taking primary motion at the foundation of knowledge, raided and seized medicine price Rs 686 crore.Additionally Learn – RC issued in opposition to 5 sugar turbines for negligence in fee of sugarcane

Psychotropic medicine price Rs 686 crores were seized from the house & godown of an individual in Thuthibari space of Maharajganj. The individual has been arrested & every other accused is at the run. They bought the medicine to native scientific retail outlets & in Nepal: SP Pradeep Gupta (04.08) percent.twitter.com/R6QSjcVxBp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2021

SP Pradeep Gupta mentioned, medicine price Rs 686 crore were seized from the home and godown of an individual in Thoothibari space of ​​Maharajganj. The individual has been arrested and every other accused is absconding. He has bought medications in native scientific retail outlets and in Nepal. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: In Bihar, 2 minor migrants have been overwhelmed up with an electrical pole, were given their heads shaved. Police in Motion after Viral Video

The police is looking for the absconding particular person.