Medicine Birthday party Replace: NCB is interrogating 8 folks together with Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan, know who they’re…

Medicine Birthday party Replace: 8 folks, together with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, are being wondered by way of the NCB in reference to a raid at an alleged rave birthday party on a Mumbai seashore. NCB is taking custodial interrogation.NCB Mumbai director Sameer Wankhede has knowledgeable information company ANI that Shahrukh Khan's sons Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Service provider, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohk Jaswal, Vikrant Chhokar, Gomit Chopra is being wondered.

Sameer Wankhede informed ANI that we need to stay running in Mumbai within the topic of substances. If we have a look at the figures, there would had been greater than 300 raids within the remaining three hundred and sixty five days and it's going to proceed. Whether or not international nationals are concerned on this, the movie trade or wealthy persons are concerned. Everybody will likely be uncovered.

8 individuals — Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Service provider, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra — are being wondered in reference to the raid at an alleged rave birthday party at a cruise off Mumbai coast: NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede percent.twitter.com/KauOH2ULts – ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

NCB leader SN Pradhan informed ANI that we’re running in an even way. Within the procedure, if some hyperlinks with Bollywood or wealthy folks come to the fore, then come. We need to paintings inside the ambit of the regulation and we can proceed to paintings. On this case we had been accumulating inputs and once we were given data we’ve got acted on it and drugs like charas and MDM had been taken for intake on this birthday party. It’s been uncovered.

Mumbai director of NCB informed that the folks concerned on this had been taken into custody for wondering. Now at the foundation of no matter data we get from them, additional raids will likely be carried out.

He informed that we had been doing investigation paintings for 2 weeks referring to this topic, during which we’ve got were given this luck. We were given this data from particular intelligence inputs on which motion has been taken, the involvement of a few Bollywood hyperlinks on this topic has come to the fore.

