Medicine Case: Devendra Fadnavis added underworld connection, Nawab Malik mentioned – I’m coming, the following day I can explode hydrogen bomb..

Devendra Fadnavis Vs Nawab Malik: There's a spherical of allegations and counter allegations between former Maharashtra Leader Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nawab Malik in regards to the medicine case. On this episode, these days Devendra Fadnavis made a gigantic allegation on Nawab Malik and mentioned that Nawab Malik has 'underworld connection and there may be proof of that too'. After this, Fadnavis additionally offered proof. Fadnavis named two other people in his press convention, who're Salim Patel and Sarkad Shah Wali Khan. Fadnavis advised that either one of them are henchmen of the underworld, who're associated with Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik has mentioned to Fadnavis – I'm coming….

Nawab Malik answered to Fadnavis and mentioned that 'Such allegations have no longer been leveled in opposition to me up to now. I can no longer say anything else these days. I can expose the connection of Devendra Fadnavis with the underworld the following day at 10 am. I can inform the following day morning at 10 am at the recreation of underworld that has began. Nawab Malik mentioned that Devendra Fadnavis had mentioned bomb blast, however may no longer do it. Now I can throw hydrogen bomb of underworld in opposition to him.

Mumbai | I can drop a hydrogen bomb the following day in reference to Devendra Fadnavis. I can disclose Devendra Fadnavis’ underworld hyperlinks: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik %.twitter.com/gqiyel94Lw – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

I am coming — Nawab Malik نواب ملک Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 9, 2021

Severe allegations leveled in opposition to Nawab Malik

Fadnavis mentioned in his press convention, ‘It is a very critical subject and associated with the safety of the country.’ He gave an in depth account of Salim Patel and Shah Wali Khan and mentioned that the Malik circle of relatives had purchased land from either one of them within the yr 2005 for a penny within the very posh space of ​​Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Salim Patel used to be the motive force, bodyguard and frontman of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parker, the underworld don and the principle conspirator of the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Those two had bought one lakh 23 thousand sq. toes (2.80 acres) of land at the posh space LBS Highway in Kurla, Mumbai to Nawab Malik’s circle of relatives at throwaway costs.

Nawab Malik additionally made very critical allegations in opposition to Fadnavis

Previous, Nawab Malik had additionally made very critical allegations in opposition to Fadnavis. Malik had mentioned that the drug business in Mumbai, Maharashtra and Goa is being carried out below the patronage of Devendra Fadnavis. In reaction, Fadnavis had justified Malik’s allegations and mentioned that Nawab Malik has lit a sparkler earlier than Diwali, we can do a blast after Diwali.