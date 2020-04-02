Mediterráneo Returns to MipTV Drama Buyers Summit with Procedural ‘Disappeared’

Lacking individuals cop drama sequence “Desaparecidos, la serie” (“Disappeared”), produced in collaboration with César Benítez’s Plano a Plano, marks Mediterráneo’s return to MipTV Drama Buyers Summit, albeit in a digital format.

Mediterráneo, Mediaset España’s gross sales and distribution arm, introduced to the 2019 version darkish comedy sequence “Señoras del (h)Ampa” (“Harmful Mothers”), which received the Coup de Coeur Prize.

With a 13-episode first season accomplished, filmed in 4k, “Disappeared” was created by seasoned Spanish writer-producer Curro Royo (“Hernán,” “Bear in mind When”).

“From the start, alongside Plano a Plano, we wager on a basic procedural sequence in its construction and so it’s in every chapter,” mentioned Arantxa Écija, Mediaset España head of Fiction.

“As a differential characteristic, within the sequence the police work unites with the collaboration of a supporting and disseminating info group. As well as, within the biography of the protagonists everybody has a disappearance behind them that makes them become involved in a really emotional method within the circumstances that come up,” she says.

“The feelings and emotions of our protagonists are all the time current within the sequence and the viewer will accompany them, apart from figuring out and following every chapter plot,” she provides.

Mediaset España productions “Drug Squad: Costa del Sol” and “I Know Who You Are” had been additionally chosen at earlier MipTV Drama Buyers Summit editions.

“As we have now executed in earlier years, the MipTV Drama Buyers Summit is a wonderful alternative to current our product to the worldwide market however it’s too early to have closed offers. Nonetheless, the reactions we have now obtained from our shoppers are very constructive,” says Mediterráneo deputy director, Silvia Cotino.

“’Disappeared”s manufacturing degree and cinematography goes one step additional and endows this basic procedural with a private, sensible and pure aura,” she provides.

“The scenario due to the Covid-19 pandemic set us in a second of uncertainty, through which the channels’ timings are targeted on their programming changes however we hope to have the opportunity to talk first offers quickly. Being a totally completed manufacturing, we have now the capability to react shortly to the curiosity of any operator,” she says.

“Disappeared” tells the story of Sonia Ledesma (performed by “Los nuestros’” Michelle Calvó), a police inspector who joins Group 2 of the Central Brigade, directed by veteran chief inspector Santiago Abad (Juan Echanove, “Bear in mind When”).

Affected herself by the drama of the disappearance of somebody shut to her, Ledesma finds in her colleagues Rodrigo (Maxi Iglesias), Sebas (Chani Martín), and Azhar (Amanda Ríos) a brand new household who strive to resolve varied circumstances.

To realize this, they’ve the collaboration of Assist Disappeared, an NGO directed by Carmen Fuentes (Elvira Mínguez). The connection between Fuentes and Group 2 goes past skilled since Santiago was answerable for investigating the disappearance of her son years in the past.

Madrid-based firm Plano a Plano has produced a few of the most profitable Mediaset España TV sequence lately equivalent to thrillers “El Príncipe” and “Unauthorized Dwelling.”

One other Plano a Plano manufacturing, comedy drama “Benidorm,” commissioned by Atresmedia, has additionally been chosen to play at MipTV Drama Buyers Summit 2020.