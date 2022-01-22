Medvedev quarreled with the Australian Open audience and made strong statements: “They have a low IQ”

Medvedev got into a fight with the crowd at the Australian Open

One of the most attractive matches in the second round of the Australian Open was the one who starred Daniil Medvedev, current number 2 in the world, with the Australian Nick Kyrgios, local credit, who had the support of a disrespectful Rod Laver Arena in his favor. The victory went to the Russian tennis player by 7-6(1), 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 in a clash that touched the three hours and, in the interview after the game, Medvedev he quarreled with the public.

“A little respect for Jim. I can’t hear you. It is not good that they whistle between my two serves”commented an annoyed Medvedev to the interviewer and former player Jim Courier in allusion to the attitude of an audience that booed him throughout the match, even between his first and second serves as he explained, and also did so at the end of the match.

When the two-time champion of Melbourne he asked Daniil Medvedev how he kept his cool during the big moments, the player replied: “Yeah, that’s the only option when you get booed between the first and second serve, so you have to stay calm.”. That caused more disapproval from the stands. Courier joked that people were yelling ‘siuu’ in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo to calm the waters.

Daniil Medvedev had a strong cross with the public during and after his match with Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open (Photo: REUTERS)

During his stay on the court, Medvedev tried to turn a deaf ear and remained focused to certify his pass to the third round for the fourth consecutive year and will face the Dutchman in the next round Botic Van De Zandschulp, executioner of the French Richard Gasquet. But at the end of the actions, he did not hesitate to be defiant before the people.

“Some moments were difficult, he (Kyrgios) made some good returns. And then I had a break point on the second serve and people started yelling like I already double faulted.. That is just disappointing. Not everyone did, but those who did probably have a low IQ”, shot the Muscovite player from 25 years in dialogue with Alize Lim and Mats Wilander of Eurosport.

The Australian public strongly supported Nick Kyrgios during the match against Daniil Medvedev (Photo: REUTERS)

Even if Nick Kyrgios delighted the public with his unlikely repertoire of resources, which ranged from magical volleys to exhibition-tinted hits between the legs after long rallies, it was not enough to prevail over the defending champion of the US Open that was better throughout a clash in which he added 31 aces, 69 winners and 29 unforced errors.

Medvedev, who reached the final of the Australian Open in the last edition, he continues as the clear favorite to win the title after the Serbian Novak Djokovic He was finally deported when he saw how the government canceled his visa for the second time.

