Medvedev’s fit of rage with the judge before sealing his pass to the final with Nadal: “Are you stupid?”

In addition to enjoying a high-flying match between two of the best tennis players of the moment, the Rod Laver Arena He also experienced an important moment of tension: Daniil Medvedev had a fit of rage against the judge of the match of the semifinals of the Australian Open against the Greek Stefanos Tsisipas, which he defeated by 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 and 6-1 to seal your ticket to the final, where you will face Rafael Nadal.

Russian tennis player 25 years exploded due to the supposed constant interventions of Apollo Tsisipas, father of his opponent, during several points. During the final stretch of the second set, Medvedev rebuked the umpire: “His father won’t stop talking about my points.” However, despite the chair umpire requesting that he calm down, he fired: “You are not stupid?”.

“Can you answer my question?”, continued the tennis player, turning a deaf ear to the request of the highest authority of the meeting to lower a few decibels to his claim. “Please, you are very bad, how can it be that you are directing a semifinal of a Grand Slam?”, attacked the current number two on the planet.

Medvedev, who had to struggle to reach this instance after lifting two sets against and saving a match point against the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the previous phase, he continued with his claim: “Look at me, I’m talking to you!” Not his first altercation of this style in the contest, since he had two crosses with people from the public, the last one for mentioning Novak Djokovic.

Despite the fact that the Russian player had some problems with the stands, his level is at the highest. his match against Tsitsipas (4th) was intense and spectacular, and will surely have to face another battle this Sunday against Reef Nadal.

“I am going to play again against one of the greatest players and again against a player who is going to try to win his 21st Grand Slam”recalled a Medvedev who alluded to the final won in the last US Open in view of Djokovic. On that occasion he deprived the Serbian of reaching the 21st trophy but also winning the four Grand Slams of the year, after the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The Russian tennis player, who was a finalist last year in Melbourne and winner of the last US Open, can become this year the first tennis player in the Open era (since 1968) to consecutively win his first two titles in Grand Slam if you beat a Rafael Nadal that came to this instance after imposing itself by 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal, current number 5 in the world, has been one victory away from the men’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles by reaching the final of the Australian Open for the sixth time. The Spanish tennis player 35 years He was very solid against the young Italian and, despite his long months away from the circuit due to injury, he has shown that he is ready to make history.

“For me, it’s about the Australian Open more than anything else. I feel very lucky to have won it once in my career in 2009But I never thought I’d get another chance at 2022″, indicated the Majorcan tennis player, who has nine wins and no losses so far this year.

Nadal took it upon himself to expose his entire hierarchy before Berrettini. In less than an hour and a half he had already moved two sets ahead and had broken the Italian’s serve three times, causing despair in a player who had been a finalist in Melbourne last year. “I played very well in the first two sets. It’s been a long time without playing so well.”, recognized Nadal, who defined the match in the fourth set with great success in the decisive points.

If the tennis player from Manacor wins the title on Sunday, he will become the second player in the Open era, the fourth in history, to win at least twice each of the four Grand Slams, a brand that achieved Djokovic last year by winning the Roland Garros for the second time.

