Meenakshi Govindarajan Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Meenakshi Govindarajan is a Chennai based totally actress who’s essentially observed within the Tamil movie trade. She began her performing occupation via TV displays and serials from Vijay TV together with Saravanan Meenakshi 3. Later, she made her big-screen debut in Kennedy Membership film from the course of Suseenthiran. Meenakshi was once additionally featured in Vikram starring Cobra film. She pairs with Jai for the impending Shiva Shivaa movie.

Meenakshi Govindarajan Biography

Identify Meenakshi Govindarajan Actual Identify Meenakshi Govindarajan Nickname Meenakshi, Meenu Career Actress, Style Date of Start But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Govindarajan

Mom: Brindha

Siblings: Kumar Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate in B.Sc Visible Conversation Faculty 7th-day Adventist Mat. Hr. Sec. Faculty, Madurai School Ladies’s Christian School, Chennai Leisure pursuits Dancing, Being attentive to track, Touring Start Position Madurai, Tamil Nadu Place of origin Madurai, Tamil Nadu Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Meenakshi Govindarajan Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/meenakshigovindharajan_/

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/MeenakshiGovin2

Attention-grabbing Info of Meenakshi Govindarajan

Meenakshi seemed in Villa to Village truth display from Vijay TV.

She is a qualified Classical Dancer.

She has greater than 213k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021)

Meenakshi Govindarajan Films

Right here’s the listing of films that featured Meenakshi Govindarajan,

Kennedy Membership

Cobra

Shiva Shivaa

Velan

