Meenakshi Govindarajan Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Meenakshi Govindarajan is a Chennai based totally actress who’s essentially observed within the Tamil movie trade. She began her performing occupation via TV displays and serials from Vijay TV together with Saravanan Meenakshi 3. Later, she made her big-screen debut in Kennedy Membership film from the course of Suseenthiran. Meenakshi was once additionally featured in Vikram starring Cobra film. She pairs with Jai for the impending Shiva Shivaa movie.
Meenakshi Govindarajan Biography
|Identify
|Meenakshi Govindarajan
|Actual Identify
|Meenakshi Govindarajan
|Nickname
|Meenakshi, Meenu
|Career
|Actress, Style
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Govindarajan
Mom: Brindha
Siblings: Kumar
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate in B.Sc Visible Conversation
|Faculty
|7th-day Adventist Mat. Hr. Sec. Faculty, Madurai
|School
|Ladies’s Christian School, Chennai
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Being attentive to track, Touring
|Start Position
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Place of origin
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Meenakshi Govindarajan Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/meenakshigovindharajan_/
Fb: But to be up to date
twitter.com/MeenakshiGovin2
Attention-grabbing Info of Meenakshi Govindarajan
- Meenakshi seemed in Villa to Village truth display from Vijay TV.
- She is a qualified Classical Dancer.
- She has greater than 213k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021)
Meenakshi Govindarajan Films
Right here’s the listing of films that featured Meenakshi Govindarajan,
- Kennedy Membership
- Cobra
- Shiva Shivaa
- Velan
Meenakshi Govindarajan Pictures
Take a look at one of the vital glam slam photographs of actress Meenakshi Govindarajan,
