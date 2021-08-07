Meenakshi Govindarajan Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Meenakshi Govindarajan Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Meenakshi Govindarajan is a Chennai based totally actress who’s essentially observed within the Tamil movie trade. She began her performing occupation via TV displays and serials from Vijay TV together with Saravanan Meenakshi 3. Later, she made her big-screen debut in Kennedy Membership film from the course of Suseenthiran. Meenakshi was once additionally featured in Vikram starring Cobra film. She pairs with Jai for the impending Shiva Shivaa movie.

Meenakshi Govindarajan Biography

Identify Meenakshi Govindarajan
Actual Identify Meenakshi Govindarajan
Nickname Meenakshi, Meenu
Career Actress, Style
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Govindarajan
Mom: Brindha
Siblings: Kumar
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate in B.Sc Visible Conversation
Faculty 7th-day Adventist Mat. Hr. Sec. Faculty, Madurai
School Ladies’s Christian School, Chennai
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Being attentive to track, Touring
Start Position Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Place of origin Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Meenakshi Govindarajan Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/meenakshigovindharajan_/

Fb: But to be up to date

twitter.com/MeenakshiGovin2

Attention-grabbing Info of Meenakshi Govindarajan

  • Meenakshi seemed in Villa to Village truth display from Vijay TV.
  • She is a qualified Classical Dancer.
  • She has greater than 213k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021)

Meenakshi Govindarajan Films

Right here’s the listing of films that featured Meenakshi Govindarajan,

  • Kennedy Membership
  • Cobra
  • Shiva Shivaa
  • Velan

Meenakshi Govindarajan Pictures

Take a look at one of the vital glam slam photographs of actress Meenakshi Govindarajan,

