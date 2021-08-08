The put up Meenakshi Govindarajan Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.
Meenakshi Govindarajan is a Chennai primarily based most commonly actress who’s essentially observed inside the Tamil film industry. She started her appearing career by way of TV reveals and serials from Vijay TV in conjunction with Saravanan Meenakshi 3. Later, she made her big-screen debut in Kennedy Membership movie from the trail of Suseenthiran. Meenakshi was once moreover featured in Vikram starring Cobra movie. She pairs with Jai for the approaching Shiva Shivaa film.
Meenakshi Govindarajan Biography
|Identify
|Meenakshi Govindarajan
|Actual Identify
|Meenakshi Govindarajan
|Nickname
|Meenakshi, Meenu
|Occupation
|Actress, Fashion
|Date of Start
|But to be up to the moment
|Age
|But to be up to the moment
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up to the moment
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Govindarajan
Mom: Brindha
Siblings: Kumar
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to the moment
|Husband
|But to be up to the moment
|Youngsters
|But to be up to the moment
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate in B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange
|Faculty
|7th-day Adventist Mat. Hr. Sec. Faculty, Madurai
|Faculty
|Girls’s Christian Faculty, Chennai
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring
|Start Position
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Place of origin
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu
|Nationality
|Indian
Meenakshi Govindarajan Reliable Social Profiles
instagram.com/meenakshigovindharajan_/
Fb: But to be up to the moment
twitter.com/MeenakshiGovin2
Fascinating Information of Meenakshi Govindarajan
- Meenakshi gave the impression in Villa to Village reality provide from Vijay TV.
- She is a professional Classical Dancer.
- She has more than 213k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021)
Meenakshi Govindarajan Motion pictures
Right here’s the tick list of movies that featured Meenakshi Govindarajan,
- Kennedy Membership
- Cobra
- Shiva Shivaa
- Velan
Meenakshi Govindarajan Photographs
Take a look at among the glam slam photos of actress Meenakshi Govindarajan,
