Meenakshi Govindarajan Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Meenakshi Govindarajan is a Chennai primarily based most commonly actress who’s essentially observed inside the Tamil film industry. She started her appearing career by way of TV reveals and serials from Vijay TV in conjunction with Saravanan Meenakshi 3. Later, she made her big-screen debut in Kennedy Membership movie from the trail of Suseenthiran. Meenakshi was once moreover featured in Vikram starring Cobra movie. She pairs with Jai for the approaching Shiva Shivaa film.

Meenakshi Govindarajan Biography

Identify Meenakshi Govindarajan
Actual Identify Meenakshi Govindarajan
Nickname Meenakshi, Meenu
Occupation Actress, Fashion
Date of Start But to be up to the moment
Age But to be up to the moment
Zodiac sign But to be up to the moment
Circle of relatives Father: Govindarajan
Mom: Brindha
Siblings: Kumar
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to the moment
Husband But to be up to the moment
Youngsters But to be up to the moment
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification Graduate in B.Sc Visible Verbal exchange
Faculty 7th-day Adventist Mat. Hr. Sec. Faculty, Madurai
Faculty Girls’s Christian Faculty, Chennai
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Paying attention to track, Touring
Start Position Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Place of origin Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Meenakshi Govindarajan Reliable Social Profiles

instagram.com/meenakshigovindharajan_/

Fb: But to be up to the moment

twitter.com/MeenakshiGovin2

Fascinating Information of Meenakshi Govindarajan

  • Meenakshi gave the impression in Villa to Village reality provide from Vijay TV.
  • She is a professional Classical Dancer.
  • She has more than 213k fans on Instagram (as of august 2021)

Meenakshi Govindarajan Motion pictures

Right here’s the tick list of movies that featured Meenakshi Govindarajan,

  • Kennedy Membership
  • Cobra
  • Shiva Shivaa
  • Velan

Meenakshi Govindarajan Photographs

Take a look at among the glam slam photos of actress Meenakshi Govindarajan,

