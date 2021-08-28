Meerut: Owaisi’s birthday celebration AIMIM councilor shot useless, police engaged in investigation

Meerut (UP): The miscreants shot useless the councilor and AIMIM chief within the scientific station space of ​​Meerut town. The attackers, who got here on a motorbike, fled after the incident. Superintendent of Police (Town) Vineet Bhatnagar stated that Zubair (40), a resident of Dhabai Nagar beneath Nauchandi police station space, was once a councilor of AIMIM from ward quantity 80.Additionally Learn – UP Police took away former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, conspiracy was once hatched to avoid wasting BSP MP accused of rape!

A space of Zubair was once additionally discussed close to Santosh Nursing House. From the place he locked his Meerut: Owaisi's birthday celebration AIMIM councilor was once shot useless, was once sitting in a Scorpio automotive engaged in police investigation. He stated that the bike-borne assailants performed the incident and fled. Zubair was once rushed to the health center, however medical doctors declared him introduced useless.

Bhatnagar instructed at the foundation of initial investigation that some papers of belongings situated in Dehradun had been discovered from Zubair. It's believed that the homicide was once performed because of a belongings dispute. He stated that the police is probing all of the facets.