Meet Alex Aiono, the Multi-Hyphenate Taking Genre-Bending to Church

Alex Aiono has dreamed of being a multi-hyphenate since he was a teen, aspiring to each create music and act. Now 24, the Phoenix-born, Los Angeles-based expertise is nicely on his approach to assembly these objectives. In 2017, Aiono began releasing music by means of Interscope Data and this 12 months he’ll star in the Netflix movie “Discovering Ohana.” Nevertheless it’s the debut album “The Gospel at 23,” launched at the moment (July 23), that rings as a really defining second for Aiono, drawing on his influences from gospel music, hip-hop and various pop. Selection spoke with the artist simply forward of the album’s launch.

What was the genesis of making a gospel-inspired album?

I grew up listening to Gladys Knight and Lauryn Hill — wealthy albums of soul and pouring your coronary heart out — so getting the alternative now to make an album the place I’m not making an attempt to sustain with the instances, however simply wanting to be the most open and susceptible me. And sonically, it simply got here out closely influenced by gospel music and me telling my story.

Do you are feeling like there’s extra freedom to bend genres at the moment due to streaming?

You already know, I feel trailblazers in entrance of me made it a lot simpler. I have a look at Bruno Mars, pay attention to his albums that go from an R&B track to a reggae track to a sluggish ballad. And there’s so many artists who’ve been so good at doing that.

Inform us about your recording course of in Connecticut. How was it like to create an album with simply vocals, piano, kick drum, tambourine and, in fact, a gospel choir?

It felt genuine. We had been driving to Philadelphia [to record with the choir] — by the approach, this wasn’t knowledgeable touring choir, these had been on a regular basis working individuals who had to name off work — and I used to be on Instagram and located Dee Wilson’s video of himself singing “The Medication,” and I reached out. We obtained piano tracks in Las Vegas – and all these [little things] felt bigger than life. My debut album feels simply nearly as good as I imagined it after I was 13 years outdated, dwelling with my household in Arizona, dreaming of today.

With the monitor “Good Morning,” you stated that you simply needed the track to sound like the excellent alarm clock. How so?

That was actually the purpose. It was, “How can we provide you with the finest get up track?” You begin smelling bacon, and also you begin listening to birds chirping — simply this utopian awakening — after which we added humanity into it. In case you learn the lyrics, you don’t have to seek for what issues imply. It’s proper in entrance of you: “Cellphone name from mother / Dad misplaced his job / Textual content from my ex / And he or she’s transferring on / However we’re all alive / So it have to be good morning.” It’s little issues like that, that simply made me need to deal with the actuality of waking up on this world.

You latterly kicked off your performing profession with “Discovering Ohana” on Netflix, about two brothers who go on a treasure hunt and reconnect with their Hawaiian heritage. How was it to co-star in your first movie?

The truth that I obtained to star in a Netflix movie… it’s insane. I’ve at all times had this dream to be a multi-hyphenate, and performing was one which I at all times needed however wanted just a little bit extra confidence in myself. By the time I obtained to filming the film, I felt like I had that confidence in myself to not simply be a singer who booked a job however to actually be an actor.

What’s subsequent for you?

Proper now, I’m simply trying ahead to being a constructive change, whether or not it’s by means of the performing or by means of the music. My largest purpose is that combating for equal rights of human beings and doing what I like most can proceed to get nearer to the place they’re one cohesive factor.

Watch “The Gospel at 23” making-of documentary under: