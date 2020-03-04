Meet Beanie Feldstein: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Booksmart Star

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein are actual life finest pals. They met at a bat mitzvah and spend the entire occasion speaking to one another, however they misplaced contact as a result of cellphones didn’t exist but. They reunited in highschool, since they attended the identical one. The duo spent the subsequent 4 years forming an unbreakable bond and being inseparable, till they went off to completely different schools. Nevertheless, they remained shut and finest pals over time. Feldstein even gifted Ben Platt a pair of cufflinks on his sixteenth birthday with a be aware to put on it when he goes to the Tony awards. Years later when Ben Platt truly gained his Tony award for Pricey Evan Hansen, he wore these cufflinks.