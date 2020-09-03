With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 hitting our screens very quickly, followers have been inundated with line-up information over the previous few days, asserting which well-known faces are competing for the Glitterball trophy this yr.

Whereas the likes of actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo have been introduced to date, the newest celeb to be revealed as a ballroom contender is comedian and actor Bill Bailey.

The British comedian, who’s greatest identified for his position in British sitcom Black Books and his musical stand-up, is swapping comedy for the quickstep this yr, however will his melodic talents lend him sufficient rhythm to make it to the ultimate?

Right here’s every part you’ll want to find out about Bill Bailey, who’s a part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s Bill Bailey?

Age: 55

Instagram: @the_bill_bailey

Twitter: @BillBailey

Job: Stand-up comedian and actor

Bailey started his comedy profession within the 80’s, performing stand-up on the circuit and numerous comedy reveals earlier than touchdown his personal TV sequence on the BBC in 1998 – Is It Bill Bailey?

From then on, he started showing on numerous panel reveals, corresponding to Room 101, Have I Acquired Information for You and Des O’Connor Tonight earlier than appearing in Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes’ off-beat comedy Spaced.

In 2000, he starred in Channel four sitcom Black Books as Manny Bianco alongside Dylan Moran and Tamsin Grieg, and two years later, turned a crew captain on musical quiz present By no means Thoughts the Buzzcocks.

He has since taken appearing roles in Sizzling Fuzz, Skins, Nanny McPhee and the Huge Bang, Chalet Woman, Physician Who and at present stars in Within the Lengthy Run reverse Idris Elba.

Along with his appearing profession, Bailey is a talented pianist and guitarist, frequently incorporating each devices and his musical talents into his stand-up routines.

He shares a son along with his spouse Kristin, who he married in 1998 and lives in London with.

What has Bill Bailey mentioned about Strictly?

Sure… it is no joke. Award-winning comedian, presenter, multi-instrumentalist and soon-to-be ballroom dancer Bill Bailey, is booked for #Strictly 2020! ???? ???? https://t.co/n4uDADTFgJ @BillBailey pic.twitter.com/OMNFprtZNA — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 3, 2020

Bailey hasn’t introduced the information himself on social media simply but, however mentioned in an announcement: “In these unusual occasions we’re dwelling via, it feels proper to do one thing completely different and tackle a brand new problem.”

“So I’m delighted to be part of this yr’s distinctive Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have liked it – I hope she’ll be watching,” he added.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this yr. Yow will discover the complete Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. Should you’re searching for one thing to observe tonight, try our TV Information.