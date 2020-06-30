Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Dominic Littlewood

Lastly, Celebrity MasterChef is again and we will’t wait to see our plucky forged cooking up a storm within the kitchen.

Shopper affairs presenter Dominic Littlewood is among the many 20 celebrities competing for glory this yr, and we all know he’s properly ready for the experiences – viewers of the ITV collection The Full Monty already know he has a tattoo on his bum that claims 100% Beef. That’s correct dedication to utilizing the best elements… however someway we don’t assume it will likely be sufficient to impress John and Gregg.

Right here’s every part it is advisable know concerning the inked presenter.

Who’s Dominic Littlewood?

What’s Dominic Littlewood’s Instagram? @dominiclittlewood

What’s Dominic Littlewood’s Twitter? @domlittlewood

Oddly sufficient, Dominic Littlewood, higher know as Dom, first appeared on our screens when he entered a courting recreation present referred to as The Different Half, offered by Dale Winton.

Nonetheless he’s greatest identified for making an attempt to cease the nation being scammed or tricked, internet hosting a spread of client reveals from Beat the Burglar, through which an ex-burglar confirmed individuals how unsafe their homes are, to Don’t Get Achieved, Get Dom, through which Dom tried to assist individuals coping with defective merchandise and unhealthy customer support. The latter, based mostly on his catchphrase, ran for practically a decade. Dom additionally presents gadgets on The One Present.

Celebrity MasterChef isn’t Dom’s first TV competitors. He additionally appeared on Strictly Come Dancing again in 2007, the yr that Alesha Dixon gained the Glitterball. Dom was dancing with Lilia Kopylova and managed to make it to week 5. Let’s hope he will get a bit additional this time spherical.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday three July at 7.30pm and eight.30pm. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.