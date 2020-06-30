Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Judy Murray

As Celebrity MasterChef returns to our screens, we’re about to search out out which celebs have a secret aptitude for flambé, and which well-known folks are clearly accustomed to non-public cooks and posh eating places.

One the contestants we’re most excited to see on the present is tennis coach Judy Murray – she’s nice in competitions, and has raised her sons to be nice tennis champions… however Strictly Come Dancing proved to be a (fast) step too far.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential to learn about Judy and her possibilities within the Celebrity MasterChef line-up.

Who’s Judy Murray?

What’s Judy’s Instagram? @judymurray_

What’s Judy’s Twitter? @judymurray

Judy Murray first got here to public consideration supporting her sons Andy and Jamie Murray at Wimbledon. She is a tennis coach herself, and acquired the boys into the game at a younger age. Judy additionally had her personal tennis profession, successful 64 titles in Scotland earlier than switching to teaching.

She was awarded an OBE in 2017 for providers to tennis, girls in sport and charity and has her personal charity, The Judy Murray Basis, which goals to enhance entry to tennis for folks in Scotland.

Judy additionally had her second within the Strictly highlight when she made a moderately memorable look on the 2014 collection. Regardless of her willpower to coach arduous, and her nice partnership with Anton Du Beke, she was regularly criticised by the judges. The general public appreciated her, however her dancing wasn’t as much as scratch and she or he was eradicated in week eight.

Whereas on Strictly, Judy’s fellow contestants, together with MasterChef decide Gregg Wallace, would rave in regards to the selfmade shortbread she would convey into the studio on a Saturday. So it feels like she is healthier at baking than ballroom dancing!

Celebrity MasterChef begins on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday three July at 7.30pm and eight.30pm. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.