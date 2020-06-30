Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Shyko Amos

As Celebrity MasterChef returns for a 15th collection, Loss of life in Paradise actress Shyko Amos is one in all 20 celebrities cooking beneath scrutiny this 12 months.

If all goes properly, and he or she managed to impress Gregg and John, the actress will finally be feeling the warmth in skilled kitchens and in a collection of testing challenges, cooking for discerning diners.

When you’re questioning why her identify sounds acquainted, or for those who haven’t seen Shyko on display but, right here’s every thing you must learn about her.

Who’s Shyko Amos?

What’s Shyko’s Instagram? @shykoamos

What’s Shyko’s Twitter? @Shykoamos

Shyko arrived on our screens final 12 months when she joined sun-drenched BBC smash hit, Loss of life in Paradise. Though she had beforehand performed a small position in acclaimed mini-series, A Very English Scandal, this was her huge break.

Shyko was thrilled to get the position, as she and her household are large followers of the collection, which has been airing on BBC One since 2011.

Her character, Officer Ruby Patterson, was a novice, the niece of the Commissioner, who initially appeared rather more excited about gossip than police work. Nonetheless she has a coronary heart of gold and has labored arduous to impress.

She changed Danny John Jules, who had been within the present because it started, taking part in Officer Dwayne Myers. When she began filming in Guadeloupe, Ardal O’Hanlon was taking part in the lead position, earlier than Ralf Little took over.

Shyko describes herself as a “house cook dinner” and is trying ahead to bringing her recipes to the MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity Masterchef begins on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday three July at 7.30pm and eight.30pm. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.