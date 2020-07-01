Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Thomas Skinner

As if dealing with Claude, Karren and Lord Sugar on The Apprentice wasn’t sufficient, 2019 contestant Thomas Skinner has put himself up for one more grilling, this time on Celebrity MasterChef.

The entrepreneur is one among well-known faces lined up for this yr’s sequence, wherein John and Gregg will push their cooking skills to their very limits.

Right here’s all the things you want to learn about Thomas, as he prepares to enter Britain’s most intimidating kitchen.

Who’s Thomas Skinner?

What’s Thomas’ Instagram? @iamtomskinner

What’s Thomas’ Twitter? @iamtomskinner

Thomas was one of many large characters in final yr’s sequence of The Apprentice.

Regardless of shedding all 9 duties he was concerned with, he was a fan favorite because of his positivity and enthusiasm. He described himself as a”full time geeza” and got here from the same background to Lord Sugar, beginning out promoting on a market stall earlier than he launched his personal enterprise.

He nonetheless owns The Fluffy Pillow Firm, which sells beds, and pillows, clearly.

In truth, one among his enterprise’ distinctive promoting factors is a reminiscence foam pillow made to its “personal particular consolation recipe”. Sounds snuggly.

Thomas has a maverick strategy to enterprise, saying “I simply do all the things on impulse. Once I plan, I at all times get it mistaken. I’m my very own particular person”.

He could not have gained The Apprentice, however Thomas loved a record-breaking week of gross sales at his enterprise after he was fired, so not all is misplaced.

Plus Thomas has not too long ago introduced that he’s anticipating a child along with his girlfriend, Sinead.

Let’s hope he goes additional on MasterChef than he did in Lord Sugar’s boardroom.

BEST NEWS! Simply wished to let you already know that Sinéad & I expect a little bit child! It really works ???? Due date is 23rd October. We’re tremendous excited! Thought I might ship a little bit tweet to make you smile ???? Hope you all have an excellent day! We’re completely over the moon! Thomas & Sinéad pic.twitter.com/S2d5Vz0dbN — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) April 21, 2020

Celebrity Masterchef begins on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday three July at 7.30pm and eight.30pm. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.