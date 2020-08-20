Meet Charlotte Kirk: The Actress Who Took Down Two Studio Chiefs

The information on Tuesday that NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, one of many longest-tenured high executives in Hollywood, had been fired from NBCUniversal attributable to fallout from an extramarital affair was large enough to rock the business. However then the information broke that the girl Meyer had the connection with was none aside from Charlotte Kirk, whose extramarital affair with former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara in 2013 and 2014 in the end led to Tsujihara’s resignation in 2019.

It nearly appears like a primetime cleaning soap opera — an aspiring actor who one way or the other brings down two of essentially the most highly effective males in Hollywood. And but regardless of her huge impression on the business, and her prolific and free-spirited presence on Instagram, Kirk stays a slightly mysterious determine to the business.

When contacted on Tuesday, Kirk’s supervisor requested if Selection paid for interviews — Selection doesn’t — and declined to remark additional on the report.

So who’s Charlotte Kirk?

Born in Nice Britain, Kirk is at present dwelling with director Neil Marshall (“The Descent,” “Sport of Thrones”) in Los Angeles, based on a doc establishing their joint manufacturing firm, Scarlett Productions, within the U.Okay. Marshall lately directed Kirk in “The Reckoning,” a thriller she additionally co-wrote and govt produced. In keeping with IMDbpro, that manufacturing wrapped filming in July 2019, however doesn’t at present have distribution.

The movie is ready to kick off the 24th annual Fantasia Worldwide Movie Pageant with a digital screening on Thursday night. Marshall and Kirk have been each scheduled to attend a Zoom Q&A after the screening — however Kirk has since backed out.

When Selection referred to as Marshall for remark, he hung up the telephone.

When did Kirk meet Ron Meyer?

Kirk met Meyer round 2012, when she would have been 19 or 20, and so they started an affair, two sources have confirmed to Selection. Meyer would have been 67 or 68. In keeping with an announcement from Meyer that doesn’t title Kirk, the affair was “very temporary and consensual.”

How does Kevin Tsujihara issue into all of this?

Effectively, it includes producer and billionaire James Packer and his then-producing accomplice Brett Ratner. By the top of 2012, Kirk was additionally reportedly in a relationship with Packer, and by Sept. 2013, Packer launched Kirk to Tsujihara, based on textual content messages leaked to The Hollywood Reporter. From that assembly, Kirk and Tsujihara reportedly maintained a sexual relationship into 2014.

How did this affair value Tsujihara his job?

Kirk has stated that Tsujihara didn’t behave inappropriately, however after their affair ended, Kirk reportedly started contacting Tsujihara, Packer, and Ratner to stress them to land her roles in upcoming motion pictures.

Kirk’s efforts didn’t lead to something substantial, however she did land small roles within the Warner Bros. manufacturing “Ocean’s 8” and the New Line Cinema manufacturing “How you can Be Single.”

When Tsujihara’s actions got here to mild in 2019, he had little selection however to resign.

So, wait, how did Kirk become involved with Neil Marshall?

Kirk additionally reportedly pressured Millennium Movies CEO Avi Lerner to land roles in his productions, together with the 2019 remake of “Hellboy” directed by Marshall.

She didn’t safe a component, however her efforts did deliver her into the orbit of Marshall, who instructed THR that he “pushed laborious” to get her a component in his film. Marshall subsequently devoted his profession to creating “The Reckoning.”