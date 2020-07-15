Meet Darin Olien, the wellness expert in Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Netflix’s new sequence Down to Earth with Zac Efron arrived final week, with viewers tuning in to watch the former Excessive College Musical star trek throughout the world in search of sustainable methods of dwelling.

The eight-part docuseries follows The Biggest Showman star as he travels to Iceland, Puerto Rico, London and a bunch of different locations to converse to high eco innovators and search for a “new perspective on some very previous issues”.

Whereas the majority of Down to Earth followers know who teen heart-throb Efron is, due to his starring roles in 17 Once more and Unhealthy Neighbours, the docuseries has a lot of viewers eager to know extra about his co-host and journey companion Darin Olien.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about Down to Earth presenter and wellness expert Darin Olien.

Who’s Darin Olien?

Malibu-based Darin Olien, who co-hosts Down to Earth with Zac Efron and serves as an government producer on the present, is described by The Biggest Showman star as a “guru of wholesome dwelling and superfoods” – however who’s he and what precisely does he do?

The 49-year-old is a wellness expert and self-proclaimed “unique superfoods hunter”, who wrote well being information SuperLife: The 5 Forces That Will Make You Wholesome, Match and Eternally Superior in 2015.

By his Superlife model, Olien developed well being and way of life app 121 Tribe and his personal podcast The Darin Olien Present, which has featured visitors similar to actuality star Brandon Jenner and Scrubs actor John C. McGinley.

Olien’s web site additionally describes the well being guru as a founding father of Brazilian tremendous nut Sarukas and diet shake Shakeology, in addition to an advisor to inexperienced know-how incubator P5 Vitality.

The wellness expert is pretty lively on Instagram (@_darinolien) and lives in Malibu, California with his canine Chaga – a German Shepard. In November 2018, his house burnt down throughout the Woolsey wildfire in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties while he was out of the nation.

He married American actress Eliza Coupe (Scrubs, Completely satisfied Endings) in 2014, nonetheless the pair divorced in 2018.

How does Darin Olien know Zac Efron?

In accordance to Darin, Zac Efron reached out to the superfood guru after listening to him on wellness writer Wealthy Roll’s podcast and after going for lunch collectively, their “worlds joined for this present”.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron is accessible to stream on Netflix.