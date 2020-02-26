Meet France’s Eurovision 2020 entry Tom Leeb who will sing The Best In Me

A person of many abilities, France’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Tom Leeb, is certain to maintain viewers tuned in.

Since focusing solely on his music, the singer-songwriter – who is likely one of the 41 Eurovision opponents – has gone on to attain nice success, supporting famous person musicians, comparable to Tom Jones, and releasing his first album.

However, who is he? And the way good is his tune?

Right here’s all it’s essential to know…

Who’s France’s Eurovision 2020 act Tom Leeb?

Age: 30

Instagram: @tomleeb

Twitter: @TomLeebOfficial

As an actor, singer and comic, Tom Leeb has many strings to his bow.

The Paris resident comes from a really notable household of artists. His sister Fanny is a longtime singer and star of The Voice 2013, and his father is a well known French comic Michel Leeb – who he carried out alongside of in a theatrical adaption of Mrs Doubtfire.

These days, Tom has been specializing in his music and has supported worldwide stars comparable to Sting and Tom Jones on their gigs.

In September 2019, he launched his debut album Recollection, with the audio clip of his observe Are We Too Late reaching a powerful 25 million YouTube views.

What’s France’s Eurovision 2020 tune known as?

Tom will carry out French-English ballad The Best In Me, which he co-wrote with Peter Boström, Thomas G:son, John Lundvik, Amir Haddad (France 2016) and Lea Ivanne.

The place did France are available final 12 months’s Eurovision?

France participated within the Eurovision Tune Contest 2019 with the tune “Roi” by Bilal Hassani.

As a member of the “Large 5”, they mechanically certified to compete within the ultimate.

Nonetheless, they completed in 16th place, after Duncan Laurence gained the present for The Netherlands.

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Tune Contest grand ultimate will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16 Might, and will be broadcast stay on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand ultimate – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

The Eurovision Tune Contest 2020 ultimate is on 16th Might 2020