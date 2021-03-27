Meet Hillel Tigay, a ‘Hazzan’ raised on the Bible and the Beatles.

Rabbi Sharon Brous, the charismatic religious chief and founding father of the fashionable, progressive IKAR congregation — whose members embody each Steven Spielberg and Mayor Eric Garcetti — remembers the first time she heard Hillel Tigay carry out his tune “Alive” throughout Rosh Hashana providers at the Los Angeles temple.

“I used to be fully floored,” she says of the tune, which shares the singalong religious vibe of Arcade Fireplace. “One thing occurred in the room that I by no means skilled earlier than. Folks have been levitating off the floor. We have been so deeply moved by it, however individuals are equally affected by the tune in different contexts as effectively.”

The monitor is a part of Tigay’s solo secular debut, “Palms Station” — named partially for his West L.A. dwelling — after releasing a pair of extra religious-themed works, a two-volume set dubbed “Judeo.” Tigay, who goes by the title Hazzan/Music Director for IKAR as a result of he’s by no means been classically educated as a cantor, is the son of a Rabbi and biblical scholar who teaches at the College of Pennsylvania, the place Tigay can also be an alum. Raised on a mixture of the Bible and the Beatles, Tigay quickly put his Jewish roots on the again burner and moved to L.A. in hopes of turning into a rock star, a latter-day twist on “The Jazz Singer.”

Recorded at his dwelling studio along with his two daughters serving as back-up singers — Mila, 20, and Eden, 17 — Tigay says, “Spirituality and music are two sides of the similar coin. Music is a fast-tracked strategy to attending to your personal different universe, with its visceral manner of bringing life to the phrases. It encourages that trance-like state which makes us vulnerable to a greater energy.”

Due to the lengthy arm of Zoom throughout the pandemic, IKAR’s providers are actually seen and heard round the world, bringing Tigay’s music to 1000’s. The temple even hosted a digital document launch get together for the new album.

IKAR’s progressive politics are what enticed veteran A&M, Virgin and Warner Bros. document govt Jeff Ayeroff, who got here from a leftist Jewish cultural custom — his father was born on a Utah Jewish commune/kibbutz — however had lengthy since lapsed into spiritual indifference.

“I used to be taken by Rabbi Brous, however Hillel’s music was a giant think about me becoming a member of the temple,” says the bearded, long-haired Ayeroff, who appears like a Talmudic scholar though as a child, he says, “everybody thought I used to be Irish.”

Together with fellow congregation member Michael Rosenblatt — the son of former Geffen Information President Eddie, and an A&R govt in his personal proper for Sire and MCA, amongst others — Ayeroff has been serving as Tigay’s “consigliere” for his first two Judeo releases and now “Palms Station.”

“Once I first heard ‘Alive,’ the man sitting behind me mentioned, ‘Oh yeah, that is Hillel’s hit.’ The tune has a very deep which means for the congregation. However I really feel it may simply journey effectively past the synagogue.”

Whereas “Alive” stands out on first hear, workforce Tigay has determined to go together with the ‘60s British Invasion-meets-Tame Impala pop-rocker “I Can’t Discover the Strategy to Your Coronary heart,” whose hyper-romantic lyrics made it a good choice to pin to a Valentine’s Day launch. Longtime promotion/advertising guru Michael Plen was introduced in by Ayeroff to take the tune to radio. The 2, who labored collectively at Virgin, return some 30 years to after they each had workplaces on the fabled A&M lot, with Plen doing promotion for I.R.S. Information, and Ayeroff a inventive govt at A&M..

Nic Harcourt, the former KCRW host who now does mornings at KCSN in Northridge, performed the tune as his Recent Squeezed Monitor of the Day, evaluating it to The Church’s “Below the Milky Approach.”

“It simply appeared like one thing I’d play,” says Harcourt, whereas acknowledging the affect of trusted colleagues Plen, Ayeroff and Rosenblatt. “I’m a sucker for acoustic and jangling guitars. If I hear one thing I like, I’ll play it on the radio.”

Receiving spins on codecs from Triple A/Non Comm KSCR to influential different station 91X in San Diego (the place Tim Pyles not too long ago performed it on his Sunday evening new music present), “I Can’t Discover the Strategy to Your Coronary heart” wants to search out simply a few extra true believers, says Plen. “I wouldn’t have taken on the mission if I didn’t imagine in the document.”

When he first arrived in L.A., Tigay was signed to A&M Information by the legendary A&R/producer and Seaside Boys collaborator David Anderle, recording a full album earlier than getting unceremoniously dropped when a new regime took over. Years later, as Dr. Dreidel to Andrew Rosenthal’s Ice Berg, the two fashioned the “wisecracking” heeb-hop duo M.O.T. (full disclosure: I used to be their supervisor, Meshugge Knight), releasing the little-heard gem “19.99” — with such near-hits as “City Automotive,” “Viva Oy Vegas” and “Emmis G” — by way of Seymour Stein’s Sire Information in 1998.

By the time Rabbi Sharon Brous was on the lookout for a musical director for the revolutionary congregation she based in 2002, Tigay was able to not less than quickly hold up his rock ‘n’ roll sneakers and be a part of IKAR’s clergy workforce in an official capability by 2005.

“I used to be on the lookout for somebody who may take the emotion of a tune that makes us cry over a break-up once we hear it on the radio and translate that into sacred area,” the Rabbi explains. “Hillel is an immense musical expertise, however he’s additionally a rabbi’s child, so he is aware of every bit of liturgy by coronary heart. He has this distinctive capability to merge worlds, which is at the coronary heart of IKAR’s congregation — outliers who’ve toes in a number of fields without delay, so they’re able to see issues from a totally different perspective.”

“The music gives an eclectic mixture of old-time faith and progressive thought,” provides Ayeroff. “There are components of progressive, reform politics and conservative Jewish theology in the congregation that are mirrored in Hillel’s songs.”

IKAR’s temple, positioned on the campus of Shalhevet Excessive College at Fairfax and Olympic, has acquired land on La Cienega Blvd. to erect a new facility. At the least a part of that development is because of the congregation’s embrace of music in the service, mixing Tigay’s authentic music with covers of Bob Dylan, U2 and Bob Marley. The congregation itself seats in concentric circles with the principals in the center, in order that the voices-and-percussion sound (no musical devices are allowed on Shabbat) radiates as if from a central core, a dynamic drum circle.

“I don’t make a distinction between spiritual and secular music,” insists Rabbi Brous. “Does it make me really feel one thing? Does it make me cry, or dance, or really feel related to a deeper fact I couldn’t articulate earlier than? Does it join me with different people and God? Praying on Yom Kippur with 3,000 different folks is very similar to being at a rock live performance, a wave of humanity moved by music. Our aim is far the similar. … to attach folks to one another, to the custom, and the Holy One.”

Tigay’s musical objectives replicate that outreach. “I wish to elevate folks to really feel higher, extra optimistic, that their souls have been cleansed to provide hope,” he says. “I’m not promoting faith, simply the feeling you get whenever you juxtapose it with music and see how they bleed into each other. The ancients have been keenly conscious that tune had a singular energy to carry the presence of God into their midst.”

“Music is the door for a lot of people who find themselves skeptical and disconnected to Judaism,” provides Rabbi Brous. “Songs can’t do all the work, however they will begin issues off… The remaining is about group, social accountability, constructing a simply and loving society. However music is the thread that runs by all of it. … It’s at the coronary heart of a lot of what we do.”