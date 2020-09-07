Meet Jacqui Smith – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and former Home Secretary

We’ve seen just a few politicians swap the Home of Commons for the Strictly Come Dancing dance flooring through the years – Anne Widdecombe and Ed Balls spring to thoughts – and the ultimate contestant to be introduced for the 2020 version is a former cupboard minister.

Smith grew to become the twelfth movie star to be revealed as a participant on this 12 months’s contest, becoming a member of the likes of TV presenter Ranvir Singh, boxer Nicola Adams and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up – which additionally consists of The Needed’s Max George, actress Caroline Quentin and comic Invoice Bailey.

Jacqui is a former Home Secretary, having served within the position in Gordon Brown’s Labour authorities, however does she have what it takes to go all the best way in Strictly?

Right here’s every thing you must know concerning the contestant.

Who’s Jacqui Smith?



Age: 57

Twitter: @Jacqui_Smith1

Job: Former Home Secretary

Jacqui Smith was the Labour MP for Redditch from 1997 till 2010, throughout which era she served in quite a lot of cupboard posts.

Her most distinguished position was as Home Secretary following Gordon Brown’s election as Labour chief, a task which she held from 1007 till 2009, whereas previous to this she held positions as Chief Whip, Minister for colleges and Minister for Business.

She misplaced her seat on the 2010 Basic Election to Conservative candidate Karen Lumley, and has since pursued quite a lot of different initiatives.

Presently, she co-hosts a politics and present affairs podcast known as For The Many on LBC, together with journalist Iain Dale, whereas she recurrently seems as a visitor on programmes akin to This Week, Sky Information’ Press Preview and Good Morning Britain.

What has Jacqui Smith mentioned about Strictly?

On the point of govern the dance flooring. Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith is making #Strictly her new constituency! ????https://t.co/uugMRt7A3m @Jacqui_Smith1 pic.twitter.com/9vsjfoRSXY — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 4, 2020

Upon the announcement of her participation, Smith mentioned in a press release, “I used to be speechless with pleasure at being requested to hitch Strictly – and that’s very uncommon for me.

“Fifty years in the past, I received a bronze medal for Scottish Highland Dancing and it feels about time to return to dancing. I couldn’t be in higher arms with the Strictly workforce and I’m going to throw myself into the problem. Be careful!”

Tweeting the information of the announcement, Smith added: “Nicely that is all a bit thrilling!”

Strictly Come Dancing is ready to return to BBC One this Autumn.