Meet Jamie Laing – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Made in Chelsea Star

It received’t be lengthy now earlier than Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One, and now that the celeb line-up has been confirmed, we’re much more excited.

One of many celebs taking up the Glitterball in 2020 is Jamie Laing, who many will recognise from showing on the present final 12 months, earlier than he was pressured to drag out as a result of a leg damage.

After a lot anticipation, the fact TV star is again and higher and prepared to point out followers what he’s bought. He joins The Needed’s Max George, actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh, Jason Bell and Nicola Adams.

His substitute final 12 months, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, went on to win the 2019 sequence with professional dancer Oti Mubuse, however he’s safely in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to learn about Jamie.

Who’s Jamie Laing?

Age: 31

Instagram: @jamielaing

Twitter: @JamieLaing_UK

Job: Actuality TV star

Jamie is finest identified for showing on E4’s Made In Chelsea and being the inheritor to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune.

In 2011, he joined the fact TV present, which follows the lives of younger, prosperous people in West London and South West areas of Belgravia, Chelsea, King’s Street and Knightsbridge, in addition to their travels to different places world wide.

Strictly received’t be Laing’s first TV look apart from MIC.

In addition to that includes on the fact sequence, he’s additionally appeared on – deep breath – First Dates, Celeb Juice, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, This Morning, CelebAbility, Hollyoaks, Celeb Bake Off, Celeb Hunted, The Crystal Maze and Love Island: Aftersun.

So, he needs to be nicely ready to have all of the digicam lenses on him, as he Cha Chas his approach across the Ballroom.

Laing can be the founding father of confectionary firm Sweet Kittens.

What has Jamie mentioned about Strictly?

Jamie’s Strictly signing was revealed on This Morning.

“Right here we go once more, hopefully this time I can final lengthy sufficient so my mum can see me dance,” he mentioned.

“The explanation I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud however all I did final 12 months was make her much more disillusioned. Let’s change that this 12 months, can’t wait!!”

It comes after his firm Sweet Kittens revealed he’d be making an announcement on the present.

“Tune into @thismorning at present as a result of our very personal @JamieLaing_UK has an announcement. It’s not an album. That’s all.” the put up learn.

Final 12 months, Jamie revealed that he has a bit dancing expertise forward of the 2019 sequence.

Telling viewers he’s bought “a bit little bit of rhythm,” Laing revealed he had taken a recent dance course whereas learning on the College of Leeds.

Sadly he was pressured to drag out final 12 months, after injuring his knee.

Following the information, Laing mentioned: “I’m completely devastated that I’m unable to proceed in the competitors, I used to be so excited to hit the dance flooring! I wish to want the stunning {couples} all the easiest and hope they get pleasure from their time on the present to the fullest.”

This was the primary time a contestant present’s historical past {that a} celeb had been pressured to drag out the competitors earlier than the reside exhibits had even began.Nevertheless, Strictly is understood for being fairly intense and has seen celebs maintain accidents through the years and give up because of this. In 2009, British long-jumper Jade Johnson give up the present in 2009 after struggling a knee damage in rehearsals – which then additionally noticed her drop out of the London 2012 Olympics.

Strictly Come Dancing is ready to return to BBC One this Autumn. You’ll be able to see the total celeb line up right here. To seek out out what else is on in the imply time, try our TV Information.