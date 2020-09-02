Because the temperature begins to drop and the autumn leaves seem, that may solely imply one factor – Strictly Come Dancing season is upon us!

BBC One has started steadily revealing the Strictly Come Dancing line-up this 12 months, with one of many first celebs confirmed being former NFL player Jason Bell.

The road-up up to now consists of actress Caroline Quentin, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo.

Former skilled American football player Bell is able to sort out the ballroom, swapping the landing for the tango – can he blitz his option to the finals with out fumbling the Glitterball?

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to learn about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jason Bell.

Who’s Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL player and broadcaster

Jason Bell is greatest recognized for being a cornerback within the Nationwide Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He started his American football profession in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the workforce in 2002 to affix the Houston Texans, main the workforce and receiving the Ed Block Braveness Award on the finish of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants earlier than retiring in 2008 after present process career-ending surgical procedure the 12 months earlier than.

Since ending his football profession, Bell has turn into a broadcaster and at present acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants player Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Ladies Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to.

What has Jason Bell stated about Strictly?

The broadcaster addressed his participation on this 12 months’s sequence in a press release, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British tv and this 12 months, greater than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be collaborating.”

“Strictly was the primary present I ever watched once I moved to the UK and I’m an enormous fan. My 6 year-old daughter by no means obtained the prospect to see me run out on the sphere at an NFL sport however she could be very enthusiastic about me taking to the dance flooring. I hope I can do her proud.”

Delighted to be introduced as a contestant on this 12 months’s @bbcstrictly ???? See you on the dance flooring ???? https://t.co/HnlUTm09ee — Jason Bell (@JasonBell33) September 1, 2020

Bell additionally introduced the information on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be introduced as a contestant on this 12 months’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance flooring.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this 12 months. You’ll find the total Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. In case you’re on the lookout for one thing to look at tonight, try our TV Information.