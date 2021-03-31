Meet Jennifer Ashley Tepper of ‘Untold Stories of Broadway’

Theater historian or gonzo journalist? Jennifer Ashley Tepper, the writer of “The Untold Stories of Broadway” collection of books, thinks of herself as each. “As a result of I put my very own discoveries and reminiscences within the e book, it’s not a straight-up analysis e book,” she mentioned of the just-released fourth quantity of “Untold Stories.” “It’s extra gonzo journalism…The act of interviewing turned half of the story too.”

On the brand new episode of Stagecraft, Selection’s theater podcast, Tepper revealed some of the backstage tales and behind-the-scenes shenanigans that seem in her new e book, from the longest-running poker sport on Broadway to the little-known historical past of Studio 54 to the time Ethel Merman saved Anita Gillette’s job on “Gypsy.” These have been among the many tales she heard from interviewees together with Hal Prince, Laura Linney, Terrence McNally, Kenny Leon, Lin-Manuel Miranda and extra.

The fourth quantity of the collection focuses on six present Broadway homes (together with the Imperial, the Minskoff, the Jacobs and the Friedman) and covers the 5 theaters demolished in 1982 to make means for the Marriott Marquis lodge in Instances Sq.. Her analysis, Tepper mentioned, has highlighted for her the silver lining to the loss of these theaters: “There was such an uproar from the theater group, which in itself may be very inspiring,” she mentioned. “And in speaking to the individuals who have been there and who learn performs on principally a stoop constructed by Joe Papp, in honor of the performs within the Morosco and the Bijoux and all the remaining…Whereas it didn’t save these theaters, it did result in the remaining being landmarked by the town.”

Her analysis has additionally given her a historic perspective on some of the up to date points dealing with the theater trade right this moment. On Stagecraft, she cited a long-ago radio broadcast of a play on the Imperial Theater, which precipitated an uproar amongst producers: “Folks have been like, ‘Why would anybody ever go to a Broadway present when you possibly can take heed to a present on the radio in your home?’” The controversy reminded her of the identical argument being made about streaming exhibits right this moment. “Will streaming influence theater positively, negatively? Regardless of what aspect you land on, there have been folks in one other century having an identical dialog. It’s simply made me understand there’s all the time one thing attention-grabbing you possibly can take a look at that may shine some mild on a present scenario.”

Additionally on the brand new episode of Stagecraft, Tepper talks about what it was like to jot down her newest e book — launched earlier this month by Gown Circle Publishing — throughout Broadway’s prolonged shutdown. She additionally dug into the ways in which her gig as a historian has overlapped together with her work as a producer (“Be Extra Chill”), a marketing consultant (“Tick, Tick… Increase!”) and because the curator of the cabaret area Feinstein’s/54 Beneath.

To listen to to the complete dialog, pay attention on the hyperlink above, or obtain and subscribe to Stagecraft on podcast platforms together with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Broadway Podcast Community. New episodes of “Stagecraft” are launched each different week.