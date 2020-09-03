Meet JJ Chalmers – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Invictus Games medallist

Strictly can be again on our screens earlier than we all know it, with the movie star line up being introduced day by day.

Becoming a member of this 12 months’s Strictly Come Dancing is JJ Chalmers, who was introduced because the eighth movie star contestant for the 2020 sequence.

He’ll be competing for the Glitterball alongside BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, former boxing champ Nicola Adams, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh and others.

So, who’s he? And what’s he identified for? Right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about one of many celebs within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who’s JJ Chalmers?

Getty Pictures

Age: 33

Instagram: @jj.chalmers

Twitter: @JJChamersRM

Job: Tv presenter and former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist

The tv presenter joins Strictly with an unbelievable again story. His profession as a Royal Marine Commando was minimize quick after he suffered life-changing accidents following an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

After years of rehabilitation, nonetheless, JJ went on to compete within the 2014 Invictus Games the place he captained the Trike Biking group and took house three medals.

As a spokesperson for this inaugural Invictus Games JJ received an perception into TV and launched into a profession in broadcasting.

Getty Pictures

His breakthrough position got here in 2016 as a Studio Presenter position for the Rio Paralympics.

Since 2017, he’s anchored BBC One’s protection of the Invictus Games.

Different presenting highlights for BBC Sport embrace The Commonwealth Games and The London Marathon.

As a part of the BBC’s Ceremonial group, JJ commentates on The Lord Mayor’s Present and was concerned within the D-Day Memorial programming.

And followers will most likely recognise him from his different presenting gigs, together with The One Present, BBC Breakfast, Getaways, The Individuals Bear in mind and Radio 5 Stay’s From Helmand and Again.

What has JJ stated about Strictly?

JJ’s Strictly signing was introduced on ITV’s Lorraine.

Talking in regards to the information, he stated: “My entire life is outlined by going through challenges. Whether or not it’s changing into a Royal Marine Commando, recovering from my accidents sustained in Afghanistan to competing in The Invictus Games.”

He added: “Now as a TV Presenter I’m fortunate sufficient to witness a number of the best sporting contests on the earth. Strictly is a complete completely different ball recreation in respect to the challenges I’ll face however I’m up for an journey and no less than my mum will know the place I’m!”

We sit up for seeing you on Strictly, JJ!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this 12 months. You will discover the total Strictly Come Dancing line-up right here. When you’re searching for one thing to look at tonight, take a look at our TV Information.