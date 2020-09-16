Meet Laura, GBBO contestant and digital manager

It’s nearly time for Nice British Bake Off to make it’s means onto our screens for an additional 12 months, and regardless of a extra difficult manufacturing schedule than traditional the 2020 contest appears to be like set to be as thrilling as ever.

Among the many Nice British Bake Off contestants hoping to be on the receiving finish of a Hollywood handshake or two this 12 months is 31-year-old Laura.

However will she do sufficient to impress the judges and make her means by way of to the latter phases of the competitors?

Right here’s every little thing it is advisable find out about Laura.

Who’s GBBO contestant Laura?

Identify: Laura

Laura Age: 31

31 The place is she from? Kent

Kent What job does Laura do? Digital Manager

Born and introduced up in Gravesend, Laura has been baking for the reason that age of eight – however solely realised her aptitude for it a number of years in the past.

She loves citrus and robust flavours, and enjoys placing a contemporary twist on previous classics. – whereas she thrives working beneath strain and thinks her organised nature is what significantly suited her to participating in Bake Off.

The perfectionist in her desires issues to look faultlessly fairly and gorgeously dainty; she specialises in ornament and is proud to have mastered the artwork of piped buttercream flowers.

Laura is fortunately married to a Police Group Assist Officer, she loves musical theatre (as a performer and viewers member) and is a volunteer for the Samaritans.

What are Laura’s Strengths? “I bake from the center and love making issues that pack a punch when it comes to flavour.”

What are Laura’s Weaknesses? “Finesse and refinement are usually not at all times my robust level.”

What has Laura stated about becoming a member of Bake Off?

Laura stated that strolling into the tent for the primary time was a “surreal” expertise for her.

“My abdomen was in knots and I used to be so nervous however excited on the identical time,” she stated. “I’ve watched the present for therefore a few years so it was a dream come true to lastly be in ‘the’ tent. I saved pinching myself.”

Laura stated there have been many issues she was enthusiastic about earlier than making her first look – however she singled out assembly new host Matt Lucas as a specific spotlight.

“I noticed him in Les Mis final 12 months and he was unbelievable. I used to be very star struck once I first noticed him and made a little bit of a idiot out of myself. I feel my first phrases to him had been ‘OMG I LOVE YOU’,” she stated.

She says she additionally loves plenty of former contestants on the present, but when she was pressured to be in a lockdown bubble with one, she reckons it must be both Rahul of Candace.