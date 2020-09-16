Meet Laura, GBBO contestant and digital manager

It’s nearly time for Nice British Bake Off to make it’s means onto our screens for an additional 12 months, and regardless of a extra difficult manufacturing schedule than traditional the 2020 contest appears to be like set to be as thrilling as ever.
Among the many Nice British Bake Off contestants hoping to be on the receiving finish of a Hollywood handshake or two this 12 months is 31-year-old Laura.
However will she do sufficient to impress the judges and make her means by way of to the latter phases of the competitors?
Right here’s every little thing it is advisable find out about Laura.
Who’s GBBO contestant Laura?
- Identify: Laura
- Age: 31
- The place is she from? Kent
- What job does Laura do? Digital Manager
Born and introduced up in Gravesend, Laura has been baking for the reason that age of eight – however solely realised her aptitude for it a number of years in the past.
She loves citrus and robust flavours, and enjoys placing a contemporary twist on previous classics. – whereas she thrives working beneath strain and thinks her organised nature is what significantly suited her to participating in Bake Off.
The perfectionist in her desires issues to look faultlessly fairly and gorgeously dainty; she specialises in ornament and is proud to have mastered the artwork of piped buttercream flowers.
Laura is fortunately married to a Police Group Assist Officer, she loves musical theatre (as a performer and viewers member) and is a volunteer for the Samaritans.
What are Laura’s Strengths? “I bake from the center and love making issues that pack a punch when it comes to flavour.”
What are Laura’s Weaknesses? “Finesse and refinement are usually not at all times my robust level.”
What has Laura stated about becoming a member of Bake Off?
Laura stated that strolling into the tent for the primary time was a “surreal” expertise for her.
“My abdomen was in knots and I used to be so nervous however excited on the identical time,” she stated. “I’ve watched the present for therefore a few years so it was a dream come true to lastly be in ‘the’ tent. I saved pinching myself.”
Laura stated there have been many issues she was enthusiastic about earlier than making her first look – however she singled out assembly new host Matt Lucas as a specific spotlight.
“I noticed him in Les Mis final 12 months and he was unbelievable. I used to be very star struck once I first noticed him and made a little bit of a idiot out of myself. I feel my first phrases to him had been ‘OMG I LOVE YOU’,” she stated.
She says she additionally loves plenty of former contestants on the present, but when she was pressured to be in a lockdown bubble with one, she reckons it must be both Rahul of Candace.
When is GBBO again?
There’s not very lengthy to attend till the beloved present makes it’s return, with the 11th sequence kicking off on September 22nd at 8pm.
Channel Four revealed the beginning date with a submit through the official Nice British Bake Off Twitter account, writing, “Put a bit love in your tart. Be part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Nice British Bake Off!”
This 12 months’s competitors was filmed in a unique format than traditional – with capturing starting in direction of the top of July after contestants and crew had quarantined for 14 days.
In the meantime a variety of behind-the-scenes modifications had been introduced in such that the pandemic didn’t result in an absence of Bake Off this 12 months.
The Nice British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm. To maintain updated with the newest Bake Off information, see right here. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.
Add Comment