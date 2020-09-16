Meet Linda, GBBO contestant and retirement living team leader

As ever, this yr’s version of The Nice British Bake Off will carry collectively a gaggle of among the finest beginner bakers within the nation – and the total line-up has now been revealed.

And the oldest of this yr’s Nice British Bake Off contestants is 61-year-old Linda, who will likely be up in opposition to some powerful competitors as she goals to be topped star baker.

However will her many years of expertise translate to success within the well-known white tent?

Right here’s the whole lot you have to learn about Linda.

Who’s GBBO contestant Linda?

Title : Linda

: Linda Age : 61

: 61 The place is she from? East Sussex

East Sussex What job does Linda do? Retirement Living Team Leader

Linda is a vastly skilled beginner baker – having first found her ardour throughout frequent childhood visits to her aunt’s dairy farm, simply down the highway from her own residence.

She used to assist to take advantage of the cows, then carry a bucket of milk into the kitchen, the place her aunt taught her to bake desserts topped with wealthy, creamy icing.

To this present day Linda nonetheless buys homegrown produce from one other aunt’s fruit farm and makes use of it in her baking.

Her strengths are within the classics and in home-comfort cooking, like her signature sausage rolls.

A lover of the countryside and of being outdoor usually, Linda will often head along with her associate to their native seaside, to fish for mackerel and mullet.

And she or he likes to spend time in her backyard – cultivating its produce and for its constructive results on her well-being.

What are Linda’s Strengths? “I feel my expertise through the years could be my power.”

What are Linda’s Weaknesses? “My weak point is certainly poor timing.”

What has Linda mentioned about becoming a member of Bake Off?

Linda has mentioned that she was “in awe” of the manufacturing team for managing to tug off this yr’s collection, saying that it amazed her how nicely the whole lot had been thought out.

“To be within the tent the primary morning was an actual magical second for me,” she mentioned. “I simply stored pinching myself and tried laborious to cease grinning at everybody!”

“I used to be so excited and I’m nonetheless in a bit shock, I simply needed to do my finest and present individuals how a lot I liked to bake.

“I discover it’s an actual remedy and beautiful when it’s so appreciated. I’ll by no means lose that magical feeling I had after I first walked into the tent and that may stick with me as considered one of my moments. It’s by no means too late to chase your desires.”

She mentioned that she drastically loved sharing the tent with all the opposite bakers, and mentions that she was slightly star-struck when it got here to assembly Paul, Prue, Noel and new co-host Matt Lucas.

As for former contestants, Linda mentioned that if she was to be in a lockdown bubble with any earlier baker it must be final yr’s runner-up Steph.

“I believed she was superb!” she mentioned. “I admired her timing (which I might take a lesson from) and profitable star baker thrice in a row mentioned so much about her expertise.

“I simply needed to carry her when her soufflés didn’t rise within the closing technical and she cried. I do know too nicely how the pressures of the tent can ambush your frequent sense.”

When is GBBO again?

We’re quick approaching this yr’s launch date with the 11th collection getting underway on September 22nd at 8pm.

Channel Four took to Twitter to alert followers to the beginning days, with a publish from The Nice British Bake Off account studying, “Put a bit love in your tart. Be part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Nice British Bake Off!”

It’s not that way back that followers doubted whether or not it might be attainable for a collection to go forward in any respect this yr, however after a variety of adjustments had been made to the standard manufacturing schedule filming wrapped for the collection in simply six weeks.

After all, an entire host of behind-the-scenes adjustments had been required to ensure that the present to go forward as standard, with all types of latest measures put in place to maintain the solid and crew secure.

The Nice British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm.