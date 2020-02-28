Meet Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry The Roop who will sing On Fire

Edgy, cool and vigorous, Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 entry, The Roop, are set to carry some enjoyable and hearth (with their tune) to the competitors.

The nation hasn’t had one of the best of luck within the competitors, solely making it to the highest ten twice.

So, the group has some work to do to get Lithuania the trophy. However, can they do it?

Right here’s every thing we learn about The Roop…

Who’s representing Lithuania at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @theroopband

Twitter: @TheRoopBand

Made up of Vaidotas Valiukevičius, Robertas Baranauskas, and Mantas Banišauskas, The Roop is a Lithuanian pop/rock band.

Though they’ve solely been working collectively since 2014, all band members have been concerned within the music business for much longer.

Their debut album, To Whom It Could Concern, got here out in 2015, and the trio have since performed music world wide from Lithuania to Belgium, Serbia and Brazil.

They beforehand tried their hand at Lithuania’s nationwide choice in 2018, however didn’t make it to the highest.

Talking about their choice to present it one other shot, lead singer Vaidotas Valiukevičius stated: “This 12 months’s tune is about one thing I carried inside and noticed round myself. It’s about writing your self off too shortly. We’re underestimating ourselves too usually. We expect we don’t meet some requirements or that we’re uninteresting, too younger, too outdated.”

What’s Lithuania’s Eurovision 2020 tune known as?

The group will be performing their tune On Fire, which they are saying pertains to being in a state of pleasure, feeling passionate, engaged and stuffed with power.

The vibrant music video was produced by director Indrė Juškutė and cinematographer Adomas Jablonskis.

The place did Lithuania are available in final 12 months’s Eurovision?

Lithuania competed within the tune contest in 2019 with Jurij Veklenko, who sang Run With The Lions. Jurij narrowly missed shifting on to the Grand Last, coming 11th within the second Semi-Last with 93 factors.

Following their debut within the 1994 Eurovision, Lithuania withdrew from the competitors and solely returned in 1999.

They scored their greatest in 2006 with LT United, coming in sixth place. The nation has solely made it to the highest 10 within the Grand Last as soon as since then, in 2016 with Donny Montell’s I’ve Been Ready For This Evening.

So, might The Roop be those to get Lithuania to the end line?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Track Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16 Could, and will be broadcast reside on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Could, with 10 international locations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

Click on right here to learn extra about Eurovision 2020

The Eurovision Track Contest 2020 last is on 16th Could 2020