Meet Loriea, GBBO contestant and diagnostic radiographer

The much-awaited 2020 collection of The Nice British Bake Off begins subsequent week, and now that this yr’s contestants have been revealed, followers can’t anticipate the eleventh collection to kick off on Channel 4.

Featured within the 12-person line-up is Durham-based Loriea, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer who can be drawing on her Caribbean roots when baking for Paul Hollwood and Prue Leith.

Whereas she cites her cool and calm nature as a power, will Loriea be capable to stand up to the stress contained in the Bake Off tent?

Right here’s all the pieces you could find out about one of many Nice British Bake Off 2020 contestants Loriea.

Who’s GBBO contestant Loriea?



Identify: Loriea

Loriea Age: 27

27 The place is she from? Durham

Durham What job does Loriea do? Diagnostic Radiographer

Jamaica born and raised, Loriea has used baking as a method of celebrating her Caribbean roots for a very long time.

The diagnostic radiographer moved to the UK when she was 15-years-old, however began baking aged 5 alongside her maternal grandmother, who has largely influenced her cooking model.

Loriea is an enormous fan of together with coconut, chillies and cinnamon in her meals and hardly ever follows a recipe precisely, however as a substitute likes to consider methods by which she will be able to tweak each she reads to make it her personal.

Loriea’s husband, Peter, is the 27-year-old’s greatest fan of her culinary abilities – particularly, her Jamaican patties.

When Loriea isn’t donning an apron or working lengthy hours on the hospital, she enjoys practising macramé – a craft involving the knotting of supplies – and rising up, the GBBO contestant was actually into athletics, having even met Usain Bolt.

What are Loriea’s strengths?

“My power is my cool and calm nature and my capacity to work effectively underneath stress. Outdoors of those I believe I’ve nice strengths with mixing untraditional flavours. Nevertheless, these should not all the time to everybody’s style.”

What are Loriea’s weaknesses?

“However, my weak spot lies in my lack of ability to observe a recipe with out having to place my very own twist in, I battle to suppose in a simplistic approach.”

What has Loriea stated about becoming a member of Bake Off?

The Durham-based newbie baker was “fairly excited” to enter the long-lasting Bake Off tent and discovered the construct as much as the competitors a “welcome distraction”.

“Nevertheless, on day one I needed to deal with the explanations I had entered the competitors and my love of baking,” she added.

On her fondest recollections from the competitors, Loriea stated that the friendships she made within the tent have been essentially the most memorable moments for her.

“What stands out essentially the most is the shut bond we had made already, in addition to how supportive all of us have been to one another, regardless of coming from varied backgrounds,” she stated. “Principally, it was like catching up with lengthy misplaced buddies.”

When requested which Bake Off alumni she would need in her lockdown bubble, she stated collection eight’s Liam Charles – presenter of Bake Off: The Professionals and decide on Junior Bake Off.

“He appears actually caring, jovial and energetic,” she stated. “He’s additionally a really progressive baker and these are qualities I see in myself.”

When is GBBO again?

Bake Off is again on September 22nd, airing on Channel Four at 8pm.

The broadcaster introduced the 11th collection official begin date by way of GBBO’s Twitter account, writing: “Put just a little love in your tart. Be part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Nice British Bake Off!”

This yr, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all forged and crew lived in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks to be able to movie the collection, with manufacturing following a “two days on, two days off” schedule.

The collection, which is able to see Matt Lucas’ debut as host alongside Noel Fielding, started manufacturing in July and led to August.

The Nice British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm.