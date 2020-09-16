Meet Lottie, GBBO contestant and pantomime producer

Now that each one 12 contestants set to participate on The Nice British Bake Off‘s upcoming collection have been revealed, followers can lastly get excited for this yr’s serving of the highly-anticipated cake competitors.

Becoming a member of the line-up for Bake Off’s eleventh collection is Lottie, a pantomime producer from West Sussex with a penchant for studying intricate baking methods.

The 31-year-old has been sieving, mixing and whipping from a younger age, however can she cope with the warmth of the Bake Off tent while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas fireplace off pantomime puns? (Oh no she will’t, oh sure she will!)

Right here’s all the pieces that you must find out about one of many Nice British Bake Off contestants, Lottie.

Who's GBBO contestant Lottie?



Lottie

Age: 31

Where is she from? West Sussex

What job does Lottie do? Pantomime Producer

West Sussex-based Lottie believes that baking is in her blood and cites her Lancastrian great-grandmother, who was a fervent cake-baker, because the ancestor who gave her the culinary gene.

The 31-year-old has at all times had a fascination with cooking – as a younger woman, she would select to observe cooking exhibits relatively than play together with her toys and was usually discovered making notes from recipe books.

Lottie’s baking has develop into extra refined over time however she labels herself as a ‘perpetually pissed off perfectionist’ and hopes to maintain her darkish sense of humour all through the competitors.

When Lottie isn’t baking or producing pantomimes, she might be discovered enjoying laptop video games together with her youthful cousins or within the yoga studio.

What are Lottie’s strengths? “Seems I’m a quick learner! I taught myself quite a lot of methods forward of the present and actually loved the method.”

What are Lottie’s weaknesses? “Timing and ornament. I get misplaced in ensuring I do know what I’m doing technically so I usually run out of time or serve one thing that appears nothing like I had anticipated or needed it to!”

What has Lottie mentioned about becoming a member of Bake Off?



The pantomime producer mentioned that the self-contained biosphere, by which the entire collection was filmed because of COVID-19, was an odd expertise however didn’t make the competitors appear any much less daunting.

“Coming straight out of lockdown into one other lockdown was bizarre however completely price it and that first morning was completely terrifying!” she mentioned. “As quickly as I noticed the tent it began to really feel a bit too actual!”

When it comes to her stand-out moments from her time within the competitors, Lottie mentioned there have been so many to select from.

“We had been all nervous about making a cake bust of our celeb heroes and understanding that we had been all in the identical boat was actually reassuring! As a bunch we obtained actually shut actually shortly as a result of we had been all dwelling collectively and that made it really feel further particular.”

When requested which Bake Off contestant from earlier years she’d like to quarantine in a bubble with, she selected Henry Chook, who took half in final yr’s collection.

“Received to be Henry. I really like him. And his tied. And he’s an outstanding baker so he may be sure that we didn’t starve.”

When is GBBO again?

Bake Off is returning for its 11th collection on September 22nd at 8pm, after Channel Four introduced its official launch date on the present’s Twitter account.

“Put a bit of love in your tart. Be a part of us on Tuesday 22nd September for the return of The Nice British Bake Off!” the tweet learn.

The collection was filmed over the course of six weeks all through July and August, with the solid and crew dwelling and filming in a contained biosphere because of COVID-19.

The Nice British Bake Off begins on Channel Four on September 22nd at 8pm. To maintain updated with the most recent Bake Off information, see right here. When you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.