Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – her journey in the villa so far

Winter Love Island is nicely underway, with a gaggle of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa in the hopes of discovering a companion.

The fiery Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, is amongst the many hopeful Love Island 2020 contestants trying to discover love this 12 months.

Right here’s all of your important information on Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Customer support advisor Instagram: @leanneamaning Coupled up with: Mike In three phrases: “Unpredictable, enjoyable and charismatic”

Leanne’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Leanne locked eyes with Mike Boateng and though not standing ahead for some other man, she stepped up for the policeman.

The pair remained tight till Jess Gale determined she fancied Mike and determined to couple up with him.

Leanne performed it cool and let Mike discover out for himself he belonged with her.

And that he did, ditching Jess for Leanne.

Nevertheless, he admitted he’s having doubts about her, so is there bother in paradise for the fan favourites?

What’s Leanne on the lookout for in a companion?

“Somebody who’s rugged and manly, not anybody with a fairly face. I additionally need somebody loyal and reliable. The record does go on…”

This description traces up neatly with her movie star crush: Gerard Butler.

What’s a flip off for Leanne?

“Somebody delicate, boring or impolite. I’m good with banter but when somebody is just too impolite, I don’t prefer it.”

What’s Leanne’s worst behavior?

“I inform just a few white lies. Generally I will be lazy, which is kind of a foul behavior too.”

Leanne instructed RadioTimes.com that she could be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get simply what she desires – so count on so flare-ups in the villa.

What was Leanne’s first date in the villa?

‘There’s nothing extra romantic than a calming therapeutic massage!’ Leanne: ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SdZFOdDpHU — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 20, 2020

Having acquired over their first bumpy few days, Mike and Leanne took their relationship to the subsequent stage after their first date noticed them give one another massages – although they weren’t as sensual as first hoped…

96 Regular

0 false

false

false EN-US

X-NONE

X-NONE /* Fashion Definitions */

desk.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Desk Regular”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:sure;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin:0in;

mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:12.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;} Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.